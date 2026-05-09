Fourth candidate files to run for Jefferson County commissioner

Twenty-eight more people across the North Olympic Peninsula filed to run for election as filing week drew to a close.

Filing week began Monday morning. By 2:30 p.m. Friday, 31 people had filed to run for Congress, Legislative and Judicial races in both Clallam and Jefferson counties, while another 70 individuals filed for races in Clallam County, and Jefferson County saw 52 others file to run through the state Secretary of State’s Office at sos.wa.gov/elections/candidates/filing-resources/file-office.

Filing week closed at 5 p.m. Friday.

For information about Clallam County elections, go to clallamcountywa.gov/162/Elections-Voter-Registration.

For information about Jefferson County elections, go to co.jefferson.wa.us/1266/Elections.

Jefferson County race

In Jefferson County, a fourth candidate filed to run for the county commissioner District 3 spot.

Christopher Hannon, D-Port Ludlow, filed Friday. He joined Jean Ball, D-Quilcene, Anji Scalf, D-Port Ludlow, and Stephen T. Nieman, R-Port Ludlow, in running for the seat.

“I grew up in a single-parent family that really struggled in many ways,” said Hannon, who is running for office for the first time. “We only made it through by getting the support of government programs and a lot of hard work by my mother. All of that gave me the opportunities I needed to get myself to where I am today: the first in my family to go to college and a recognized professional in my field (housing services).”

People are losing opportunities like those Hannon grew up with, he said.

“The causes near and dear to my heart are housing, the youth in our community (education and opportunity) and affordability,” Hannon said. “The financial situation in Jefferson County is in dire straits. I have causes I deeply care about, but what the county truly needs is someone who has a strong skill set of fiscal responsibility and that can keep the community in the forefront of their mind simultaneously.”

Judicial races

Five more people filed to run for Supreme Court Justice positions: Anne Melani Bremner of Seattle in Position 1; Greg Miller of SeaTac in Position 5; and Todd A. Bloom of Tacoma, Karim A. Merchant of Bellevue and David R. Shelvy of Sumner in Position 7.

Clallam County precinct races

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Clallam County Democratic Party: Charles W. Creed of Dungeness West 223, Laurel Cripe of Port Angeles 105, Nina Richards of Deer Park 220, Beverly Hetrick-Oosterveld of Elk 229, Brenda S. Carpenter of Blue Mountain 209, Katherine Occhiogrosso of Port Angeles 110 and Jennie Peterson of Coyote 218.

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Clallam County Republican Party: Eric Fehrmann of Cline 217, Jodi Dotson of Joyce 241, Tyson Hester of Carlsborg 214, Kim Butler of Port Angeles 101 and Sarah Kincaid of Sequim 403.

Jefferson County precinct races

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Jefferson County Democratic Party: Patrick J. Johnson of Port Townsend I-1101, Alex Morgan of Port Ludlow III-3603, David King of Port Townsend IV-1104 and Linda Brewster of Kala Point-2302.

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Jefferson County Republican Party: Paul Trimble of Four Corners I-2204, Roger D. Horner of Chimacum-2501, James Hodgson of Quilcene-3701, Leonard Spencer of Brinnon I-3801, Mary Lee Sondergard of Port Ludlow IV-3604 and Christopher H. Matthews of Nordland-2401.

The rest of the candidates who filed to run for office this week are:

Congress

District 6: Brian P. O’Gorman, I-Shelton; Leon Lawson, R-Aberdeen; Teresa Fox, R-Bremerton; incumbent Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard.

Legislative races

District 24, Position 1: Ted Bowen, I-Port Angeles; Aiden I.R. Hamilton, R-Port Angeles; incumbent Adam Bernbaum, D-Port Angeles; Eric W. Pratt, R-Quilcene.

District 24, Position 2: Patrick DePoe, D-Seattle; Marcia Kelbon, no party preference, Quilcene; Kaylee Kuehn, D-Sequim; Bradley Nemo Callaway, D-Port Angeles; Mark Hodgson, D-Port Angeles.

Clallam County races

Assessor: Lee Hancok of Port Angeles; Antonio Price of Sequim.

Auditor: Virginia Shogren of Sequim; incumbent Shoona Riggs of Port Angeles.

Director of Community Development: incumbent Bruce Emery of Port Angeles.

Prosecuting attorney: incumbent Mark Nichols of Port Angeles.

Sheriff: incumbent Brian King of Port Angeles.

Treasurer: incumbent Jennifer L. White of Port Angeles.

County Commissioner, District 3: incumbent Mike French, D-Port Angeles; Jake Seegers, I-Port Angeles.

Jefferson County races

Assessor: Chuck Garland, D-Port Townsend.

Auditor: Lauralee Kiesel, no party preference, Chimacum.

Clerk: Amanda Hamilton, D-Port Townsend.

Prosecuting attorney: incumbent James Kennedy, D-Port Townsend.

Sheriff: incumbent Andy Pernsteiner, D-Port Hadlock.

Treasurer: incumbent Stacie Prada, D-Port Townsend.

County Commissioner, District 3: Jean Ball, D-Quilcene; Anji Scalf, D-Port Ludlow; Stephen T. Nieman, R-Port Ludlow.

Judicial races

Supreme Court Justice, Position 1: incumbent Colleen Melody of Seattle; Scott Edwards of Rollingbay; Laura Christensen Colberg of Kenmore.

Supreme Court Justice, Position 3: Jaime Michelle Hawk of Seattle; Mike Diaz of Seattle; David Stephens of Shelton.

Supreme Court Justice, Position 4: Ian Birk of Seattle; Sean O’Donnell of Eastsound.

Supreme Court Justice, Position 5: incumbent Theo Angelis of Seattle; Sharonda Amamilo of Olympia; Dave Larson of Seattle.

Supreme Court Justice, Position 7: incumbent Debra L. Stephens of Seattle.

Washington state Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2: Erik D. Price of Olympia.

Clallam County District Court 1: Alex Schodowski of Sequim; Patrick David Murphy of Sequim.

Clallam County District Court 2: incumbent Bruce Hanify.

Jefferson County District Court 1: incumbent Mindy Walker.

Public utility races

Clallam County PUD Commissioner, District 2: Missi Baker of Port Angeles; Randy Brackett of Sequim; Timothy Dalton of Port Angeles; John W. “Jack” Smith of Sequim.

Jefferson County PUD Commissioner, District 2: Keith Kisler of Chimacum; Michael Brittain of Port Hadlock.

Precinct races

Clallam County Democrats: Bradley Nemo Callaway of Port Angeles 101, Judith M. Morris of Port Angeles 101, Betsy Robins of Port Angeles 102, Gretchen MacMichael of Port Angeles 107, Paul Kolesnikoff of Port Angeles 108, David William Fox of Port Angeles 109, Laurie Force of Port Angeles 111, Paul J. Pickett of Belleview 205, Jan Whitlow of Black Diamond 208, Brian Pruiett of Blue Mountain 209, Lisa Dekker of Bluffs 210, Liz Bumgarner of Clark 217, Jessica Hernandez of Eagle 226, Maja Cox of Jamestown 240, Ellen Menshew of Joyce 241, Brian Grad of MacLeay 247, Tammi Laster of Monterra 249, Norma E. Turner of Mount Angeles 250, Julia Johnson of Neah Bay 252, Jim Stoffer of Port Williams 258, Denise Mackenstadt of Prairie South 260, Linda Conlow Middleton of Quileute 262, Douglas W. Taylor of Sequim 402, Bill Biery of Sequim 405, Eileen Cummings of Sequim 406.

Clallam County Republicans: David Swan of Port Angeles 104, Aiden I.R. Hamilton of Port Angeles 105, Coya Erickson of Port Angeles 112, Alan Lynn of Belleview 205, John West of Black Diamond 208, Brett G. Bies of Bluffs 210, Deborah Ann Fuson of Clark 216, Beth Glick of Dungeness East 222, Matthew Roberson of Dry Creek 224, Terry Golden of Elwha 230, Christine Charters of Happy Valley 237, Frederick Millar of Lost Mountain 245, Glen Parker of MacLeay 247, Pepai Whipple of Olympic 254, Gayle Baker of Prairie North 259, Jayna C. Lehmer of Prairie South 260.

Jefferson County Democrats: Bruce Cowan of Port Townsend VI-1106, Gary B. Larson of Port Townsend VII-1107, Emily Gohn-Barnhill of Port Townsend X-1110, Claire S. Roney of North Jacob-1201, Marty Gilmore of Cape George I-2202, Diane Jones of Cape George II-2203, John W. Hamilton of Four Corners I-2204, Jackson Colcord of Port Hadlock-2305, Mark Secord of Nordland-2401, Lora De La Portilla of Oak Bay I-2502, Ann Waldron of Discovery Bay-3206, Jean Ball of Center-3503, Gerry Lasser of Oak Bay II-3504, Kelvin Thompson of Port Ludlow I-3601, Mary Jean Ryan of Coyle-3702, Shellie Yarnell of Brinnon I-3801.

Jefferson County Republicans: Carol J. Crosby of Port Townsend III-1103, Barbara M. Ryan of Port Townsend IV-1104, Edeltraut Sokol of Port Townsend VII-1107, Mark Rensi of Port Townsend XI-1111, Reid Lewis Dworkin of Cape George I-2202, Pamela Sue Thompson of Kala Point-2302, Lois Lauring of Port Hadlock-2305, John Modispacher of Oak Bay I-2502, Luke Lang of Discovery Bay-3206, David Morris of Oak Bay II-3504, Cynthia L. Graves of Port Ludlow II-3602, Victoria Hadley of Port Ludlow III-3603, Anthony Weller of Port Ludlow V-3605.