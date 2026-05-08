State House, PUD draw new candidates

As election filing week completed its fourth day, nearly two dozen more people added their names to the ranks of those running for election this year.

Filing week began Monday morning. By 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 21 more people had filed in Clallam and Jefferson counties to run for office through the state Secretary of State’s Office at sos.wa.gov/ elections/candidates/filing- resources/file-office.

Filing week closes at 5 p.m. today.

For information about Clallam County elections, go to clallamcountywa.gov/162/Elections-Voter-Registration.

For information about Jefferson County elections, go to co.jefferson.wa.us/1266/Elections.

Legislative race

Quilcene Republican Eric W. Pratt filed Thursday to run for the 24th Legislative District, Position 1 seat currently held by state Rep. Adam Bernbaum, D-Port Angeles.

He joined Republican Aiden I.R. Hamilton of Port Angeles in challenging Bernbaum.

“I have been following the policies coming out of Olympia for the better part of a decade, and I have seen positions and policy impacts that concern me as a father and community member,” Pratt said.

This is his first time running for public office.

If elected, Pratt’s priorities would be to help provide housing and cost of living in combination with jobs and careers for the vast spectrum of the district’s priorities.

“Our families and the individuals of our district need open minds and welcoming ears listening in Olympia, and I would like to provide that,” Pratt said. “My goal is to build faith in ourselves and our relationship with government and maintain the protections of our state and federal constitutions.”

He also wants to work on economic development, respect and stewardship of the district’s lands, and the heavy tax burden constituents face.

Clallam County races

Two countywide races saw a second person file to run.

Antonio Price of Sequim filed to run for county assessor. He will face Lee Hancock of Port Angeles in the race.

“I decided to run for county assessor because I want to help out the community in any way, shape or form,” Price said. “Assessor was one thing I felt that I could actually understand and figure out what needs to be done.”

Price has never run for public office before. If elected, he said his priority would be to help out the community the best that he can.

In the auditor’s race, incumbent Shoona Riggs of Port Angeles filed to run for reelection.

Judicial race

In Clallam County, Patrick David Murphy of Sequim filed to run for the District Court 1 judge seat. He will face Alex Schodowski of Sequim.

“I believe that Clallam County needs a new direction,” Murphy said. “My work as a deputy prosecuting attorney has allowed me to have a unique perspective. As a judge, the role is distinct from an attorney because the role of the judge is to be an independent arbiter. I believe that I’m the best positioned because of my in-depth knowledge of District Court 1.”

Murphy’s only experience running for office is when he ran to be a precinct committee officer.

If elected, he said he wants to bring balance to District Court.

“I believe there’s not enough accountability occurring in District Court,” Murphy said. “I don’t believe sufficient release conditions have been set for violent offenses. There also has to be respect for the defendant. I want to continue and expand the use of restorative justice and rehabilitation.”

Public utility race

In Clallam County, three candidates filed to run for PUD commissioner District 2.

Randy Brackett of Sequim, Timothy Dalton of Port Angeles and John W. “Jack” Smith of Sequim will face Missi Baker of Port Angeles in the primary.

Brackett said he has lots of experience that would help him as a PUD commissioner.

“I worked in the public works realm for decades,” he said. “I know a lot of the regulations and the processes, and I also have experience in the field of electric utility.”

He has not run for public office before.

If elected, Brackett’s priorities would be fiscal accountability, keeping rates stable and having clear communication with ratepayers.

Dalton, who works as the Clallam County housing and grant resource director, said he wants to be involved in the county’s strategic planning.

“I work from Blyn all the way out to the West End, and I’m seeing and hearing first-hand all of the challenges that we’re facing,” Dalton said.

If elected, Dalton said his priority would be strategic planning to increase utilities across the county.

Smith worked almost his whole career in utilities with time spent as the area manager of the Snohomish office of the Snohomish County PUD and as a demand-side management engineer for Avista Utilities.

“I feel that I’m qualified to be a decision-maker as a commissioner because of the utility background that I have,” Smith said. “I want to do something for the community. I want to make the rates as reliable as possible and keep them as low as possible.”

Clallam County precinct races

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Clallam County Democratic Party: David William Fox of Port Angeles 109, Laurie Force of Port Angeles 111, Paul J. Pickett of Belleview 205, Julia Johnson of Neah Bay 252 and Betsy Robins of Port Angeles 102.

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Clallam County Republican Party: Deborah Ann Fuson of Clark 216, Coya Erickson of Port Angeles 101 and Beth Glick of Dungeness East 222.

Jefferson County precinct races

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Jefferson County Democratic Party: Ann Waldron of Discovery Bay-3206.

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Jefferson County Republican Party: Edeltraut Sokol of Port Townsend VII-1107, Luke Lang of Discovery Bay-3206, Cynthia L. Graves of Port Ludlow II-3602 and Barbara M. Ryan of Port Townsend IV-1104.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.