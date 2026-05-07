Irrigation Festival’s Grand Finale is set Saturday for 131st year

Emma Reich, drum major for Sequim Middle School, leads the school’s band in the parking lot as they ready for the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s Grand Parade on Saturday. Band director George Rodes said the middle school and Sequim High School bands will join together for the performance. The bands are one of more than 100 entries in the parade, which will begin at noon and go from Dunlap Avenue to right before Seventh Avenue along West Washington Street. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Sequim Picklers play a round during last year’s Sequim Irrigation Festival Grand Parade. The event features more than 100 entries starting at noon on Saturday. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group file)

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Andy Hodder of Buckley competes in the Sequim Logging Show in 2025. The event will return at 2 p.m. Saturday. (Emily Matthiessen/Olympic Peninsula News Group file)

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Sisters Bevyn and Payton LaTourette release butterflies in Sequim Botanical Garden on Saturday during Family Fun Days. Dungeness Kids Co. sold kits for families to grow caterpillars and release the painted lady butterflies in the garden.

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SEQUIM — The Sequim Irrigation Festival will into its Grand Finale Weekend with another slate of events for all ages today through Sunday.

Popular events remain largely unchanged with the Grand Parade set for noon Saturday across West Washington Street, the Classic Car Show shining bright at Security Services Northwest and the annual operetta “The Wizard of Oz” finishing its two-week run with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

The Logging Show, now a separate nonprofit event that runs parallel to the festival, will return to the Blake Property, 200 S. Blake Ave., south of Carrie Blake Community Park on Friday and Saturday.

Fireworks are set to begin at dusk on Friday night.

New this year, the festival’s Run Series will shift to a 2-mile Bubble Run with Strait Up Foam Fun set up at the end of the event.

Sequim Community Orchestra also will host its free spring concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave.

For a full schedule or registration, visit irrigationfestival.com.

For more about the Sequim Logging Show, visit sequimloggingshow.com.

Grand Parade

Organizers said 118 entries will make the 1-mile trek from Dunlap Avenue along Washington Street to just before Seventh Avenue.

Featured will be Sequim Pioneers, the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s royalty float, local and regional groups, bands, dance troupes and more.

Organizers said Seafair’s float, featuring faux cannon shots, can be loud for spectators.

The parade is co-organized annually by the Sequim Sunrise Rotary Club and festival volunteers.

Classic Car Show

Organizers anticipate another big year for the Classic Car Show after more than 200 cars were presented last year.

It will return from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 250 Center Park Way in Sequim off East Washington Street at Security Services Northwest.

Pre-registration is available at irrigation festival.com and costs $15 in advance or $20 at the show.

Entry will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and no late entries will be accepted due to the road being closed for the Grand Parade.

The show also will feature food, entertainment and merchandise.

Run Series

This year’s Run Series will feature a family-friendly 2-mile Bubble Run.

The run/walk will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Shipley Center’s parking lot, 651 W. Washington St., and go along the Grand Parade route before turning around at Pioneer Park and coming back to the parking lot, where Strait Up Foam Fun will be at the finish line.

A virtual run signup also will be offered. The cost is $40. To sign up, visit irrigationfestival.com.

‘Wizard of Oz’

Sequim High School will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for students and $18 for adults, and they are available at the door or at sequimschools.org.

Walking Tours

The Heritage Walking Tour will start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today at Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave. The event takes about 45 minutes and goes to downtown Sequim and back for a suggested $5 donation.

Logging Show

The Sequim Logging Show has activities set throughout Friday and Saturday at the Blake Property.

Tractors will pull from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and trucks from 6 p.m. to dusk Friday and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Entries cost $25 for trucks and $20 for tractors.

The Loggers’ Ball will feature Haywire with Denny Secord from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, followed by fireworks at dusk.

On Saturday, the Logging Show will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a live auction starting at 3 p.m.

Admission to the Logging Show is by donation. For more information, visit sequimloggingshow.com.

Community Orchestra

Sequim Community Orchestra’s spring concert will feature Frescobaldi’s “Toccata,” Telemann’s “Viola Concerto” performed by Phil Morgan-Ellis and Mozart’s “Symphony Number 40.”

The show will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave.

It will feature amateur musicians from around the Peninsula. Donations will be accepted.

Other notables

• Volunteers continue to be needed for the festival. For more information, see the “volunteer” button on the festival’s website.

• A carnival, last held in 2019, remains unavailable due to various circumstances, organizers said.

Michelle Rhodes, the festival’s executive director, said she called all carnivals available to operate in Washington and none were available. She said they’ve either downsized, the travel is too far and too costly or they don’t have enough staffing.

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.