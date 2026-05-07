NorthWest Women’s Chorale to celebrate 20th anniversary

PORT ANGELES — The NorthWest Women’s Chorale will celebrate its 20th anniversary with concerts in Sequim and Port Angeles.

The chorale will present “Songs of Life” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church, 925 Sequim Ave., Sequim, and at 7 p.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Lopez Ave., Port Angeles.

Monday’s concert will be preceded by a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $20 at https://nwwc.ludus.com or at the door.

The chorale will be accompanied by pianist Kristin Quigley Brye.

The program will open with “Sure on this Shining Night” by Morten Lauridsen.

Other selections will include “There are No Farewells” by Joan Szymko, “I carry your heart with me” by e.e.cummings, the traditional Irish “Shule Aroon,” Kim Andre Arnesen’s “I denna ljuva sommartid” (In this sweet summertime.)

The chorale commissioned a soprano-soprano-alto-alto version of “Kyrie Eleison” by Rosephayne Powell to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and it will be followed by its traditional sing-along.

After the sing-along, the chorale will sing some songs from its February “Broadway in the Basement” fundraiser and conclude with a lively spiritual.

The NorthWest Women’s Chorale, directed by Joy A Lingerfelt, is the resident chorale at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Angeles.

For more information, visit www.nwwomenschorale.org.