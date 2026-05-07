Primaries are set for Congress, state Rep.

More than 20 people filed to run for election during the third day of a weeklong filing period.

Filing week began Monday morning. By 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 22 people had filed in Clallam and Jefferson counties to run for office through the state Secretary of State’s Office at sos.wa.gov/elections/candidates/filing-resources/file-office.

Filing week closes at 5 p.m. Friday.

For information about Clallam County elections, go to clallamcountywa.gov/162/Elections-Voter-Registration.

For information about Jefferson County elections, go to co.jefferson.wa.us/1266/Elections.

Congressional race

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard, filed to run for reelection to the 6th Congressional District, which represents the North Olympic Peninsula.

She will be challenged by Brian P. O’Gorman, I-Shelton, Leon Lawson, R-Aberdeen, and Teresa Fox, R-Bremerton.

“I have been dedicated to delivering results for my neighbors who are still struggling to afford the cost of living and access healthcare who need a government that works for them, and I believe the work’s not done,” Randall said.

She was elected to the U.S. House in 2024. Prior to that, she was elected to the state Senate in 2018.

If reelected, Randall’s priorities would include finding money for infrastructure, investing in jobs and working for her neighbors, Randall said.

“I want to bring some real checks and balances to this current administration that has been making life harder for people in this district and across the country,” she said. “I’m really grateful that my neighbors put their trust in me a year and a half ago, and I’m hopeful they will continue to ask me to serve them.”

Legislative race

Incumbent Adam Bernbaum, D-Port Angeles, filed to run for re-election to the 24th Legislative District, Position 1. Challenger Aiden I.R. Hamilton, R-Port Angeles, also filed for the seat Tuesday.

They will be joined in the race by Ted Bowen, I-Port Angeles.

“I’m running for reelection to continue the work that I started in my first term,” Bernbaum said. “I want to keep advocating for a hopeful vision for rural Washington and to focus on the problems the community is facing.”

Bernbaum was first elected in 2024. If reelected, his priorities would be affordable housing, economic development, stabilizing the healthcare system in rural Washington and expanding access to childcare.

Hamilton, who is set to graduate in June from Seaview Academy, filed for Position 1 after originally stating his intention to file for Position 2, from which state Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Port Townsend, is retiring at the end of this year.

“I have a firm belief that Washington is going in a direction that young people won’t be able to afford it,” Hamilton said. “I can see with my peers that the only way to live is to get out before you’re piled with debt. A lot of young people can’t afford Washington, and I’m not going to be much different unless something changes.”

Mark Hodgson, D-Port Angeles, filed Tuesday to run for the Position 2 seat.

He will join Patrick DePoe, D-Neah Bay, Marcia Kelbon of Quilcene, Kaylee Kuehn, D-Sequim, and Bradley Nemo Callaway, D-Port Angeles, in running for the seat.

Hodgson was elected to the Port Angeles City Council last November. If he wins the House seat, he said he would vacate his city council position.

“From a council member’s perspective, we’re seeing challenges at the city level that have to be addressed at the state level,” Hodgson said.

Those challenges include affordable housing and law and order, he said.

Clallam County races

For countywide races, Virginia Shogren of Sequim filed to run for auditor while Jennifer L. White of Port Angeles filed to run for treasurer.

Jefferson County races

Stephen T. Nieman, R-Port Ludlow, threw his hat into the ring for the Jefferson County Commission District 3 seat. He joined Jean Ball, D-Quilcene, and Anji Scalf, D-Port Ludlow.

Judicial race

One more candidate — Laura Christensen Colberg of Kenmore — filed to run for the Supreme Court Justice Position 1 seat.

Clallam County precinct races

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Clallam County Democratic Party: Lisa Dekker of Bluffs 210, Denise Mackenstadt of Prairie South 260, Tammi Laster of Monterra 249, Brian Pruiett of Blue Mountain 209, Liz Bumgarner of Cline 217, Norma E. Turner of Mount Angeles 250 and Linda Conlow Middleton of Quileute 262.

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Clallam County Republican Party: Aiden I.R. Hamilton of Port Angeles 105, Frederick Millar of Lost Mountain 245 and Brett G. Bies of Bluffs 210.

Jefferson County precinct races

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Jefferson County Democratic Party: Kelvin Thompson of Port Ludlow I-3601, Shellie Yarnell of Brinnon I-3801 and Mark Secord of Nordland-2401.

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Jefferson County Republican Party: Carol J. Crosby of Port Townsend III-1103.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.