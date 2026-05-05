Wildfire resilience workshop to be presented Monday

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Emergency Management department will host a community wildfire resilience workshop from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The event will be in the Raymond Carver Room at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Attendees will learn about wildfire risks across the Olympic Peninsula and practical steps to protect homes, families and neighborhoods.

The new Community Wildfire Protection Plan also will be presented. The plan is a collaborative, community-driven effort developed with input from multiple agencies and residents.

The workshop will include presentations by a range of regional experts and partner organizations, including the Clallam County Emergency Management department, Olympic Climate Action, the state Department of Natural Resources, Olympic Interagency Fire, Clallam County Fire District 3, WSU Master Gardeners and Clallam County Health and Human Services.

Presentations will cover a variety of topics, including an overview of the wildfire protection plan, wildfire history on the Olympic Peninsula, and actionable steps residents can take to reduce wildfire risk.

Additional sessions will focus on creating defensible space, implementing firewise practices, selecting fire-resistant landscaping and understanding the health impacts of wildfire smoke.

Informational handouts will be available on all topics, along with general disaster preparedness resources.

The plan is posted at www.clallamcountywa.gov/documentcenter/view/26982.