LETTER: Making case for EVs

As communities across the country grapple with rising fuel costs, air pollution and the growing impacts of global warming, one solution is becoming increasingly clear: the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Electric cars offer a cleaner, more sustainable alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles.

By producing zero tailpipe emissions, they reduce air pollution and improve public health, especially in urban areas where smog and poor air quality disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

When you factor in that EVs cost roughly 40 percent less to fuel, and with fewer moving parts and require about half the maintenance of internal combustion engines by eliminating oil changes and frequent brake replacements entirely, the total cost of ownership is now a clear win for the consumer.

Advances in battery technology have extended driving ranges, while the expansion of charging infrastructure is making electric vehicles more convenient than ever.

Many governments and utilities are also offering incentives that make the transition more affordable for everyday consumers.

Owning an electric car is not just a personal choice, it is a meaningful step toward a more sustainable future.

By embracing this technology, we can reduce our dependence on carbon dioxide-polluting fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to a healthier planet for future generations.

Ron Sadler

Port Angeles