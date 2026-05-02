LETTER: Forcing fossil fuels

Recently, President Donald Trump requested an additional $200 billion from Congress to continue his war in Iran.

Our taxpayer dollars, my fellow citizens. For what, more oil? Haven’t we been here before, many times?

The Trump administration also plans to pay French energy giant, TotalEnergy, $1 billion to abandon its plans to build a wind farm off the East Coast and instead have it invest in U.S. oil and gas projects. This wind farm was intended to power over 1 million U.S. homes. No oil needed.

Again, my fellow citizens, our tax dollars at work.

Are these tax dollars working for us?

Trump is not trying to ween us off oil, he is forcing it down our throats at great human, environmental and economic cost.

Trump is making us pay for our own demise. Unfortunately, the rest of the world is paying a price as well.

Insanity.

The king is wearing no clothes.

Jacqueline Breslawski

Port Townsend