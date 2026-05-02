EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Board and commission meetings scheduled across Peninsula

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 2, 2026

Advisory boards and planning commissions will meet in Clallam County next week, while Jefferson County commissioners plan to discuss opioid settlement funds.

Clallam County Commissioners

The Clallam County commissioners weekly work session scheduled for Monday and their weekly business meeting scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Emergency Operations Center at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89070696643?pwd=NLQD04pjXD6qHeTFajbz04m2PqGFb7.1.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 then enter meeting ID 890 7069 6643 and passcode881561.

• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 835 9170 1271 and passcode 12345.

• The Trails Advisory Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 821 3715 8746 and passcode 840909.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a workshop regarding the Behavioral Health Advisory Committee’s recommendations for allocation of funds from opioid settlements when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes; comments may also be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A public hearing regarding a resolution to declare a variety of vehicles and equipment surplus.

• An interlocal agreement with the state Department of Health regarding the provision of anti-tubercular medications to uninsured and under-insured county residents.

• An agreement with the state Employment Security Department for $30,152 to provide a variety of public resources throughout the county.

• A call for bids for Phase 4 grinder pump installation for the Port Hadlock sewer project.

• A request from Olympic Community Action Programs to access $92,674 in unused 2025 Affordable Housing funds for operation of the Caswell Brown Village.

• A request to allow the Jefferson Land Trust to convey two properties to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife as partial implementation of the Lower Chimacum Creek Mainstem Conservation Futures Fund Project.

• A request from Robin and Jason Woods to open a portion of the west Foster Street right-of-way to establish access to their property.

• An agreement with the Port Townsend School District for $2,300 to develop and implement tobacco, vapor and marijuana prevention and intervention strategies.

• Sierra Young’s resignation from the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Risk Management Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85745374749.

• The Tourism Coordinating Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

• The Jefferson County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be at the Quilcene Community Center, 294952 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene

Jefferson County PUD

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will consider participation in the state Department of Ecology’s cap and invest program when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The agenda is posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/Meeting TypeList.aspx.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but will be entered into the meeting record.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet at Port Angeles High School, 304 W. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board meets in the district’s board room at 1610 Blaine St., Port Townsend

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board meets in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

Attendees can register for a zoom link at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/pDVRNt13TqKp6jIWz4VHUA.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board meets in the district’s board room at 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympic medical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire Protection District 3

Clallam County Fire Protection District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.