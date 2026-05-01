ISSUES OF FAITH: When religion is used as a cudgel by the government

“Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious convictions,” (Blaise Pascal).

WHEN THE U.S. Constitution was ratified, Jews looked to this new country as a place where they would be safe from persecution, not only because they were guaranteed the freedom of religion, but also the freedom from a government-sanctioned religion.

“The civil government functions with complete success by the total separation of the Church from the State,” (James Madison).

In George Washington’s letter to the Jewish Congregation of Newport, he promised this new government would protect the rights of all religious groups. “For happily the Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection, should demean themselves as good citizens.”

Washington’s letter became the foundation of American religious liberty and the principle of the separation of church and state. The first amendment to our Constitution states that the government may not establish any religion.

Until recently, the courts have ruled that any hint of support for a particular faith by government officials was unconstitutional. Sadly, this legal wall has been eroded in recent years as Christian Nationalism has crept into our government institutions. Recently, laws have been passed in various states which require public schools and universities to display the Ten Commandments, teach the Bible and ban certain curricula or books for religious reasons. Constitutional scholars see these laws as a clear violation of the “establishment clause.”

Some states have passed laws to begin school days with prayer and allow religious chaplains to counsel students. I doubt those prayers and counselors are Jewish, Muslim, Sikh or Buddhist.

Those of us in minority religions are alarmed at these attempts to influence our children in public schools to accept a particular religious belief.

After centuries of religious wars in Europe, and the earliest colonial experiment in Massachusetts failing to guarantee the freedom of religion to its citizens, the Founding Fathers warned against the collusion of religion and government.

The Puritan colony was a theocracy, and the Salem Witch Trials were the tragic result of a government controlled by religion.

Thomas Paine pointed out that, “Persecution is not an original feature in any religion; but it is always the strongly marked feature of all religions established by law.”

During recent debates over immigration, various competing Bible verses have been invoked to defend or attack immigration policies.

The concern should not be which Bible verse ought to be used, but why any religious text was considered in making national policy. In selecting Supreme Court justices, discussions over issues of LBGTQ and abortion rights were often seen through a religious lens.

However, making religion a basis for selecting justices, or any government official, is a violation of Article VI of the Constitution, which bans “all religious tests” for public office.

The Pentagon is now led by a secretary of defense who begins meetings with prayer, insists that our military show no mercy in battle and fight in the name of Jesus.

How do all the non-Christians in the military feel about this command?

The secretary might consider Thomas Jefferson’s words, “Christianity neither is, nor ever was a part of the common law … I am for freedom of religion and against all maneuvers to bring about a legal ascendancy of one sect over another.”

People of all faith traditions have been drawn to our country, not only for the freedom to worship but also the freedom from having one faith embedded into law.

The Catholic priest Rev. Robert Sirico pointed out that, “Theocracy is the destruction of human freedom in the name of God.”

We should never use God as a reason to conduct an evil or violent act, which is the actual meaning of the third commandment … not taking God’s name in vain.

Our very liberty depends on remaining vigilant against any trend leading our democracy towards a theocracy.

Kein yehi Ratzon … may it be God’s will. Shalom.

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Issues of Faith is a rotating column by religious leaders on the North Olympic Peninsula. Suzanne DeBey is a lay leader of the Port Angeles Jewish community. Her email is debeyfam@olympus.net.