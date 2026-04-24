Don’t take the bait: Protecting yourself from today’s most common scams

EVERY MONTH, OUR office takes calls from residents who have come dangerously close to losing money, or have already lost it, to scams.

These cases are frustrating not because people are careless, but because today’s scams are increasingly sophisticated, targeted and convincing.

Recently, a local resident received a phone call from someone claiming to be their grandson. The caller sounded distressed and said he had been arrested out of state and needed money for bail.

Moments later, another individual got on the line posing as an attorney, urging immediate payment and insisting that the situation be kept quiet.

The resident was instructed to withdraw several thousand dollars and send it through a wire transfer.

Fortunately, before completing the transaction, the resident contacted a family member and realized it was a scam.

Not everyone is that lucky.

This type of fraud, often called the “grandparent scam,” is just one example of how criminals exploit urgency and emotion to override good judgment.

Others may involve fake utility shutoff notices, emails that appear to come from trusted companies or messages claiming you owe taxes or fines.

What these scams have in common is pressure. Scammers want you to act quickly, before you have time to think, verify or ask for help.

Here are a few simple but effective ways to protect yourself:

First, slow down. If someone is demanding immediate action, especially involving money, take a step back. Legitimate organizations will not pressure you into making snap decisions, particularly through unconventional payment methods like gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

Second, verify independently. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a family member, a government agency or a business, hang up and contact them using a known, trusted number. Do not rely on the contact information provided by the caller.

Third, be cautious about what you share. Scammers often gather bits of personal information from social media or public records to make their stories more believable. Limiting what you share online can reduce your risk.

Fourth, talk to someone you trust. A quick conversation with a friend, neighbor or family member can often reveal red flags you might not notice in the moment. This is where you can rely on a trusted banker or local deputy sheriff you know.

Finally, report suspicious activity. Even if you did not lose money, reporting scams helps us track patterns and warn others in the community. If you believe you have been targeted or victimized, contact our office at 360-344-9760. You are not alone, and there is no shame in being deceived by someone who is deliberately trying to manipulate you.

As your sheriff, I want our community to be informed, prepared and resilient. Criminals may change their tactics, but they rely on the same basic strategy — creating panic and urgency. By staying calm, asking questions and looking out for one another, we can make it much harder for them to succeed.

If you ever find yourself unsure about a situation, trust your instincts and reach out. It is always better to doublecheck than to become the next victim.

Stay safe, stay alert and take care of each other.

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Andy Pernsteiner is the Jefferson County Sheriff.