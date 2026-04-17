Clallam Transit refines changes to bus service

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam Transit System is continuing to adjust elements of a major service overhaul that went into effect March 15.

“We’ve definitely identified some operational constraints such as unrealistic scheduling and the routes themselves,” Operations Manager Taron Lee told the board Wednesday.

Lee said the issues are concentrated in a small number of places, but they affect the broader system because of how they are connected.

“In reality, it’s one or two of the routes that are timed too short, but because they are linked, it just continues to build up on everybody else,” he said.

Congestion at key intersections also has been impacting service.

“Eighth and Lincoln seems to be the major choke point that can increase the run of five to six minutes based on traffic, time of day and light timing,” Lee said.

Staff are working with drivers to ensure route schedules match actual travel times.

Getting accurate printed schedules has been a challenge for many riders, particularly those without smartphones. When the ones it ordered from a printer didn’t arrive in time for the initial rollout, the agency provided photocopies for drivers to distribute. But riders said they often didn’t have any, leaving them no way to know where and when to catch a bus.

When printed schedules finally arrived, staff added stickers to correct routes and timing that had been adjusted.

Updated printed schedules that reflect changes are expected to be available in May.

During public comment, transit rider Cody Blevins said a month after the service change began, limited access to printed schedules, unclear signage and late buses has created challenges for those who rely on public transportation.

“Not every bus has paper schedules, which a lot of people use,” he said. “They’ve got the QR code, but a lot of riders don’t have that. A lot of ’em might not have a charged phone.”

Commissioners and staff acknowledged his concerns and said improvements, including the availability of accurate schedules, are being implemented.

The board approved several vehicle purchases Wednesday tied to operational needs.

The first, for $65,000, was to replace a rideshare van that was totaled in a collision on March 10.

It also approved $100,000 to purchase two employee support vehicles used by supervisors and staff in the field.

The board authorized $28,961.96 for the purchase of a heavy-duty engine replacement for a Gillig bus, which General Manager Jason McNickle said would extend its life at a lower cost than replacing the entire vehicle.

Ridership across the system remains mixed, Lee said. Fixed-route ridership declined 2.2 percent in March compared with a year earlier, while demand for paratransit service rose 16.5 percent.

The Interlink micro-transit service had seen strong early use, with ridership increasing 24.3 percent in Forks and 27 percent in Sequim.

Meanwhile, fixed-route operator Dante’ Ruiz was named Clallam Transit System’s 2025 Employee of the Year. The board cited his work with training employees, supporting dispatch and safely operating routes as examples of his contributions.

In other news, the Hurricane Ridge Shuttle will begin service on Memorial Day, May 25.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com