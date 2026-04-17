Port Angeles wine bar expands options, programming

Wonderland Wine owner Rachel Dorcy restocks a bottle of wine at the bar on Lincoln Street. (Wonderland Wine)

PORT ANGELES — A wine bar is expanding its offerings as it reaches its anniversary.

Wonderland Wine, which opened on April 27, 2024, is expanding the number of events it attends, the educational programming it offers and it’s working to host Mead Fest in May.

“We’re heading into the two-year anniversary this month, which is crazy and exciting and it went by so fast,” owner Rachel Dorcy said.

Dorcy grew up in Port Angeles and graduated from Port Angeles High School in 2006.

She worked at C’est Si Bon before she left the area to live and work in Orange County, Calif., and San Francisco.

Over 20 years, Dorcy said she worked in Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hospitality companies.

“I just love what I do so much, and hospitality has been the core of my life since even when I was in school,” Dorcy said. “It’s just my ultimate dream come true to be able to share this passion with Port Angeles and the locals and tourists.”

When it came time to open her own business, Dorcy said she was called back to Port Angeles.

That’s when she opened Wonderland Wine at 222 N. Lincoln St., Suite 102.

The wine bar and retail bottle shop specializes in global wines, Pacific Northwest selections, cider and mead with a focus on education-driven tastings and events.

As the business expands its offerings, Dorcy said that will include having more wine makers come to the bar to teach classes so people can learn about how wine is made and the grapes are grown. She said the bar will create tasting booklets so patrons can write their own tasting notes and compare and contrast them.

Dorcy is planning for Mead Fest to be May 30 at the bar. The event will highlight different meads from various locations.

“We’re trying to get things that we don’t normally see out here,” Dorcy said. “I just want to bring the community together and have more opportunities to learn and try new things.”

For that, Dorcy offers more than 200 different types of wine from more than 20 countries. The bar hosts two or three events each month to highlight global wine and local wines.

“I change the by-the-glass option monthly, so there’s a lot of change,” Dorcy said.

Business throughout the past two years has been incredible, she said.

“You open a business and you’re always worried if anyone’s going to show up,” she said. “Every day, I meet new folks from our community, from the state, from all over the world. I believe I’m the most spoiled business owner because this community has really shown up for me and has enjoyed trying wines here.”

The community has rallied behind Dorcy and Wonderland Wine, she said.

“Every single day, I’m just in awe of the amount of support that I see and the regulars that I have,” Dorcy said. “I’m so lucky to be able to do that and have that be a possibility.”

For more information, go to pnwonderlandwine.com.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.