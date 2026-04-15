Clallam County Project Lifesaver Program enhances safety for at-risk residents

Clallam County continues to strengthen its commitment to public safety through participation in the Project Lifesaver Program, a nationally recognized initiative designed to quickly locate individuals who are prone to wandering due to conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, autism, and other cognitive disorders.

Project Lifesaver utilizes a lightweight, waterproof transmitter that participants wear on their wrist or ankle 24/7. Each device emits a unique radio frequency signal that allows trained law enforcement to locate a missing individual quickly and efficiently.

In Clallam County, the program is a coordinated effort between local agencies. The Sequim Police Department manages clients who reside east of Deer Park Road, while the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) serves clients living west of Deer Park Road, including those in the cities of Port Angeles and Forks, as well as unincorporated areas.

The program is supported by trained deputies and Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers, who are equipped with Project Lifesaver receivers. When a participant goes missing and a 911 call is made, deputies respond to the last known location with these receivers and immediately begin the search.

The receivers are tuned to the participant’s unique transmitter frequency and have a range of approximately two miles. Once a signal is detected, deputies use handheld equipment to hone in on the exact location of the individual.

This technology, combined with trained personnel, has proven highly effective. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies have successfully located several Project Lifesaver clients in less than 30 minutes from the time the search began.

The program is designed to be accessible to families. There is a one-time enrollment fee of $50, which may be waived if necessary. The transmitter batteries are changed monthly by trained volunteers, ensuring the devices remain functional and reliable at all times.

Beyond the technology, Project Lifesaver provides something equally important — peace of mind. Families and caregivers can feel reassured knowing that if their loved one goes missing, there is a proven system in place to bring them home quickly and safely.

For more information about the Project Lifesaver Program or how to enroll a loved one, please visit the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office website or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Through programs like Project Lifesaver, Clallam County continues to demonstrate its commitment to protecting vulnerable residents through innovation, training, and strong community partnerships.

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Brian King is sheriff of Clallam County.