Finishing touch

“I like working on them. These are my babies,” said Sally Giesler, a 20-year member of the Rat Island Rowing Club in Port Townsend, as she wipes down the club’s quad scull Buckley, a George Pocock boat built in the early 1960s after a row on Port Townsend Bay. Pocock is the builder of the famed Husky Clipper that was in the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics that won the gold for the University of Washington rowing team and inspired the best-selling book “The Boys in the Boat” in addition to the 2023 movie by the same name. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

“I like working on them. These are my babies,” said Sally Giesler, a 20-year member of the Rat Island Rowing Club in Port Townsend, as she wipes down the club’s quad scull Buckley, a George Pocock boat built in the early 1960s after a row on Port Townsend Bay.

Pocock is the builder of the famed Husky Clipper that was in the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics that won the gold for the University of Washington rowing team and inspired the best-selling book “The Boys in the Boat” in addition to the 2023 movie by the same name.