Former Sheriff’s Office personality dies at 76

PORT ANGELES — Jim Borte, a larger-than-life personality whose humor and quick wit endeared him to many during his 34-year career with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, has died.

He was 76.

A Mass and burial will be held at 11 a.m. April 17 at St. Francis Xavier Mission in Toledo, Wash. A celebration of life will be held at Queen of Angels parish in Port Angeles at a later date.

“He was the kind of person who believed there are no strangers, just people you hadn’t met yet,” said Brenda Borte, his wife of 47 years.

Jim Borte wore many hats with the Sheriff’s Office, Brenda said, but he was perhaps best known for teaching traffic school.

Often, he would make fun of his wife, calling her “Mario Unsteady” instead of Mario Andretti, a reference to the former race car driver.

“He would have them fill out a form when they finished class, and people would say, ‘You could not teach this class if your wife was here,” Brenda said with a laugh.

Borte began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1984 as DWI Task Force Coordinator, helping to build a program recognized statewide for reducing traffic deaths, injuries and collisions. He later served as Community Services Coordinator from 1994-98, and as project coordinator until his retirement, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Clallam County is mourning the loss of James ‘Jim’ Borte, a respected and compassionate member of the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), who retired in 2018 after 34 years of dedicated service,” Sheriff Brian King said.

Borte’s work had a lasting impact, King said.

“In 2016, a supervisor noted that declining DUI-related fatalities in the county and state could be attributed in part to Borte’s efforts,” he said.

Over his career, Borte received multiple honors, including Employee of the Year in 1995, commendations in 2003 and 2004 and a Meritorious Service Award in 2005, King said.

“He led and developed key programs such as the DUI Victims Panel, LIFT Home Program, Traffic School and the Highway 101 Traffic Safety Corridor Project,” King said.

Through a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, Borte also helped develop a DUI Victims Panel manual that is now used across Washington and nationwide, King added.

“Jim Borte is remembered for his professionalism, innovation and commitment to public safety,” King said. “His legacy endures in the safer community he helped create.”

Brenda said he met Jim in 1975 when he was working as a disc jockey at KONP radio. Jim had graduated from St. Thomas Seminary in Seattle with degrees in American history, philosophy and psychology. He later graduated from the Ron Bailie School of Broadcasting in Seattle.

He was going into the priesthood, but a cerebral aneurysm put those plans on hold, Brenda said.

Instead, he turned to broadcasting.

“He always loved music,” Brenda said. “I believe when he had the aneurysm, he wanted to make people happy but not really get close to people.”

That was because of ongoing health concerns, which eventually were resolved, Brenda said.

Jim and a friend spent six months backpacking through Europe, and he eventually made his way to Port Angeles to work at the radio station. While he was there, he engaged with the community, including egg hunts and groundbreaking ceremonies, Brenda said.

During his career with the Sheriff’s Office, Brenda said he helped set up funding for the 911 program in 2001 that is still in use today. Three years later, he successfully wrote a grant for $5.7 million for the Washington Traffic Safety program, and he worked in community drug prevention, including the Yes to Youth and DARE programs, she added.

“In 2007, he was recognized by the governor’s office for lifetime achievement award for his work in DUI prevention,” Brenda said. “He received numerous commendations for traffic safety, and he started the drug takeback program that we still use today.”

Jim also spent a lot of time going to Olympia, testifying before the Traffic Safety Commission, Brenda said.

She has a photo of Jim with two other people, including the governor at the time.

“Jim’s reaching out to shake his hand and the guy standing between them is just cracking up,” she said.

Jim had approached them and nervously said, “Nice to meet me,” Brenda said.

“The governor said, ‘Nice to meet me, too,’” she added with a laugh.

“He was very easygoing and funny, very hilarious.”

He was even asked to run for governor a couple of times, Brenda said.

“We couldn’t go to the grocery store for 10 minutes,” she said, without Jim stopping to talk to people.

“He loved to listen more than he loved to talk,” Brenda said. “That was what was so special about him.”

Jim Borte was born on March 5, 1950, to Leo and Magdalen (Steffen) Borte in Chehalis. He was raised in Centralia and was a member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. He is survived by Brenda, his wife of 47 years; his children, Joshua of Port Angeles; Bernadette (Jose) of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Georgina of Worcester, Mass.; and his grandchildren, Emerson, Noelani, Tennyson and Vivielle. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Rosemarie Borte and Marion Long.

“He was a wonderful person, the most nonjudgmental person anyone would ever meet,” Brenda said. “He could see the good in everybody. He was just that type of person.

“He was just a gentle, loving soul.”

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Editor Brian McLean can be reached by email at brian.mclean@peninsuladailynews.com.