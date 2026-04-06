Man sentenced to 10 years for sex assault of teens

PORT ANGELES — A 26-year-old Port Angeles man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls in Dungeness River Railroad Bridge Park in June 2024.

Clallam County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Stanley agreed with the state’s recommendation on March 26 that Daniel Sigmon serve 120 months in prison on two counts of second-degree rape of a child.

Sigmon entered an Alford plea on Feb. 19, not admitting wrongdoing but saying the prosecution would likely present a case that would find him guilty of assaulting the 13-year-old girls.

Stanley agreed to the plea deal that dropped four other charges, including two additional counts of second-degree rape of a child, one for second-degree child molestation and another for second-degree assault with strangulation.

Sigmon, who had no criminal history, faced a range of 102-136 months in prison.

At the conclusion of his sentence, Sigmon will be subject to the Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board, which will determine if he can be released. The board could decide to incarcerate him for life.

Stanley signed a no-contact order between Sigmon and the teens that will remain in place for the rest of his life.

He must register as a sex offender, successfully complete sex offender treatment and substance use disorder treatment, never own a firearm and comply with conditions within prison.

If released, he would be subject to a lifetime of community custody.

Stanley ruled Sigmon is indigent and waived his legal financial obligations.

Sigmon was arrested on Sept. 9, 2025, after law enforcement searched for him for months.

A few days prior to his arrest, DNA results obtained from Sigmon in July 2025 and processed by the State Patrol crime lab stated that Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) and strangulation exams showed there was “very strong support” that he was the male contributor to the DNA found in the samples.

Law enforcement first responded at 10:47 p.m. on June 19, 2024, to Railroad Bridge Park for a reported missing 13-year-old girl. She and her friend, also 13, were found at 12:24 a.m. in the park with Sigmon.

Sigmon was allowed to leave as no allegations were made at the scene, according to court documents.

One of the teens’ siblings contacted law enforcement about an hour later to share that their sister had been sexually assaulted and that both girls were inappropriately touched. The next day, one girl was given a SANE exam, and the other a strangulation exam. They also participated in separate child forensic interviews on June 25 and June 26 with Healthy Families of Clallam County.

Court documents state Sigmon, whom the girls did not know, approached the teens while they were swimming and offered to make a fire.

He later took one girl away to sexually assault her, and she feared being killed and felt paralyzed, she told an interviewer.

The second girl shared similar fears.

The girls and Sigmon continued to hide after they saw law enforcement and then a bear, and Sigmon molested both girls and grabbed the second teen, making her throat hurt to breathe and talk, law enforcement reported.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a search warrant and matched Sigmon via social media with a Sequim police officer’s body cam footage from June 20, 2024, and they tracked his location in the park via GPS location services at the time of the incidents.

Clallam County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin said in court that Sigmon took advantage of the two children and forever changed their lives. She credited the courage and strength of the two girls coming forward to report Sigmon.

Devlin also credited the investigation to the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Bureau for its efforts.