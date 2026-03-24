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Story Slam program set for Friday at Sequim theater

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, March 24, 2026

By Peninsula Daily News

SEQUIM — Nessa Goldman will host Out Loud Story Slam: Grand Slam at 7 p.m. Friday at Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave.

The show will feature eight storytellers who were all winners at previous Story Slam events.

Tickets are $20 at www.olympictheatrearts.org or $25 at the door.

The contestants are Scoli Acosta, Lorie Miller, Asha Burson-Johnson, Emma Amiad, Gale Emigh, Doug Woodall, Beth Crumley and Bob Nuffer.

Each will tell a story on the theme of “Instinct” and will be judged by a panel from the North Olympic Library System, Olympic Peninsula Authors and Story Night.

The top storyteller will be named Grand Slam Champion and the top three tellers will receive prizes.

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