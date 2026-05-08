ISSUES OF FAITH: The unconditional love of mothers

THE GIVING TREE by Shel Silverstein is a children’s book about a boy and a tree.

It begins by saying, “Once there was a tree, and she loved a little boy.”

Every time I read that book, I think of how the giving tree is similar to the unconditional love of mothers who give selflessly, often without thanks, day after day.

I have fond memories of my mother and grandmother reading to me. My wife has spent countless hours reading to our six children. It’s not surprising that they have a love for books.

Having been raised by a single mother, it has given me extra compassion for strong women who tackle being both the breadwinner and all that goes into raising children.

I was lucky to have a grandmother who stepped in to fill in the gaps while my mother worked.

In the book, it says the boy loved the tree very much. As the boy grows, she gives him all she has. He receives things like apples, branches and eventually her trunk to build a boat.

The boy grew into a man and didn’t come visit very often. The tree had unconditional love and gave everything for the happiness of the boy.

After the tree had given it all, there was just a stump left. The boy, now an old man, came and sat on the stump, and that made the tree happy.

At the end of my mother’s life, she had given all that she could to me, my brother and her grandchildren.

She enjoyed me simply coming and sitting by her. I did not live close by, so she did not see me very often. But when I was there, that is what she wanted. Fortunately, my brother lived close to her and he was often there to help her and to sit by her side.

My wife has made many sacrifices for our children. When she prays, she prays that they will be happy.

I know of mothers who have gone without food, clothing and other things all so that their children could have what they needed.

How I love and respect mothers. I also know of some women who would have loved to be a mother, but that blessing never was theirs in this life.

They often are wonderful caring aunts or neighbors to other children they know. There is something divine in women’s nature.

Many women seem to have characteristics of Jesus Christ that come naturally to them. They have charity and compassion and often are peacemakers.

I stand in awe at my grandmothers, my mother, my step-mother, my mother-in-law, my aunts, my wife, my daughters and many more whom I cannot begin to name. They are some of my greatest examples and have helped shape who I am.

One of the Ten Commandments is to “Honour thy father and thy mother,” (Exodus 20:12). And one of Jesus Christ’s last wishes before His death was that someone watch over His mother. He asked one of His disciples to take care of her while He was on the cross. “Then saith he to the disciple, Behold thy mother! And from that hour that disciple took her unto his own home,” (John 19:27).

Like in “The Giving Tree,” where the boy had not always shown his gratitude, I know that I have had times when I could have been more grateful to my mother, grandmother, my wife, my daughters and other important women in my life.

The book ends, and the boy who had become an old man came and sat with the tree, maybe sensing the gratitude he had and to honor the tree which had given him so much.

I’m grateful we have a day to celebrate mothers and other incredible women, to honor their goodness and influence in our lives. You are all beloved daughters of God. Happy Mother’s Day!

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Issues of Faith is a rotating column by religious leaders on the North Olympic Peninsula. Jason Bringhurst is a former Bishop, now serving on the High Council of the Port Angeles Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ComeUntoChrist.org. His email is jasonbring@gmail.com.