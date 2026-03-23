COLLEGE SOCCER: Peninsula goalkeeper Max Woithe signs to play on pro team

Peninsula College men’s soccer goalkeeper Max Woithe is going back to his native Germany to play professional soccer. (Peninsula College)

PORT ANGELES – Peninsula College goalkeeper Max Woithe is about to realize his childhood dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

The North Region’s Defensive Player of the Year will leave April 8 for Munster, Germany, where he will sign a contract to play for SC PreuBen Munster, a high-level U-23 professional men’s soccer club.

Woithe said his dream to one day play professional soccer was sidelined as a youth playing soccer in Germany, until he accepted an offer to come to Peninsula College.

“When I came here, I never thought it would be this good,” Woithe said of the level of soccer here. “It was a big impact. If I never played here, I would never have this opportunity.”

Woithe will sign a professional contract and begin playing April 14. The level he expects to be at will pay a modest salary and will include housing. The SC Preuben Soccer facility itself is extraordinary, with a new stadium and high-level training facilities. He also plans to continue his college education.

“Max has made an immediate and lasting impact at our program,” Peninsula men’s soccer head coach Jake Hughes said. “We have a rich history of top goalkeepers coming through our program, and Max is amongst the best of them. He is the first player to come through PC and jump straight into the professional level after one successful year. His influence on the team this year was integral in our success.”

The freshman goalkeeper credited his coaches and teammates for his success.

“Coach Jake (Hughes) gave me the opportunity to continue my career,” Woithe said. “It was also nice to have a goalkeeper coach. He (Andrew Cooper) instilled confidence in me. He would say, ‘be you, just be yourself, you know what you can do.’ ”

And what could he do? He led the Northwest Athletic Conference in fewest goals allowed with four, best goals-against average at 0.42 and best save percentage at .879.

With Woithe in goal, the Pirates’ only loss of the season came in the quarterfinals in a 1-0 setback to Columbia Basin.

He also enjoyed playing with five fellow Germans, as well as and others on the team.

“You’re with them, not just in training, but all day every day,” he said, noting the players room together at Collegiate Housing International down the street from the PC campus. “It was such a fun experience. I am very grateful.”

Woithe said he’s looking forward to the challenge of playing professional soccer.

“They’re older, more physical and now I won’t be one of the best,” he said. “I will have to show up even more. I want to take the challenge.”

The Hildesheim, Germany, native who began playing soccer at the age of 5 plans to show off his Olympic Peninsula home to his family when they come for a visit in early April and then return home to pursue his dream.

“My dream came one more step true,” he said.

“We’re really proud that PC has been an important step into achieving Max’s dream of becoming a professional soccer player,” Hughes said.