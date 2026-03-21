Under new ownership, Howling Moon tavern hopping with nightly music

PORT ANGELES — Now that spring is here, business at a Port Angeles tavern that opened this winter is picking up.

The Howling Moon Craft Tavern, co-owned by Katie Strean and Dave Amoroso, opened Nov. 5 at 130 S. Lincoln St.

“Dave moved to Port Angeles about 13 years ago and he’s wanted to open a bar for a while,” Strean said. “When he heard the space was available to rent, he was pretty stoked about it.”

The tavern is in the space that used to be called New Moon Craft Tavern in the Lauridsen Building on the corner of Lincoln and Second streets.

“The name, Howling Moon, is actually the name of Dave’s daughter’s old lemonade stand,” Strean said.

Business at the tavern was slow during the winter months, Strean said, but it’s picking up.

“Now that it’s sort of spring and the ferries are running, people have been coming in,” she said.

The tavern has 23 taps that rotate brews made by Amoroso, Strean, Social Fabric and Western Red. The tavern also offers ciders and a full menu. The tavern is family-friendly, with customers younger than 21 welcome in the seating area adjacent to the stage.

A big draw for customers has been the nightly live music, Strean said. There’s Howlin’ Karaoke starting every night at 9 p.m. — 6 p.m. on Monday nights — Big Al’s Blues Jams at 6 p.m. Thursdays, Beatnik Jazz at 6 p.m. Sundays, and rotating bands playing at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“During the Blues Jams and a lot of the Friday and Saturday nights, we’ll move the tables back to have a good-sized dance floor,” Strean said. “The jazz jam brings in some local high school musicians, so we’re bringing in a lot of the younger generation, too. The music is pretty popular.”

Many of the regular patrons went to the New Moon when it was opened and transferred their business to Howling Moon, Strean said.

“There’s also a lot of word-of-mouth business, and people see our social media posts,” she said.

The tavern has gotten approval from the city of Port Angeles to bring in a fryer for making burgers and other food so they’re gathering money for that purchase now. Another idea the tavern staff is working on is hosting a regular dance night, but the details on that are not firmed up yet.

Patrons can throw darts at two available dart boards, and there are also board games available to be played.

Staff member Sam Rueda-Mortenson said she’s been working with a regular to start a ’70s, ’80s and ’90s night the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Edward Murray hosts an open mic session at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

“We just added into our system the ability for people to tip the band if they didn’t bring cash with them,” Rueda-Mortenson said.

For those who function as designated drivers, non-alcoholic beverages are free, Strean said.

“If anyone comes in and sees the stage empty, they can come in and just start playing,” Rueda-Mortenson said.

The tavern is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.