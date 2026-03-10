KONP Home Show set for this weekend

PORT ANGELES — KONP will host its 41st Home Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The annual home and lifestyle exhibition will be in the gym at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

The free show will feature more than 100 exhibitor booths that will offer attendees ideas for home improvement, remodeling, landscaping, real estate and lifestyle upgrades.

Visitors also can visit the Community Corner, which will highlight nonprofit organizations that serve Clallam County and the North Olympic Peninsula.

Attendees will have an opportunity to win a prize package valued at more than $4,000. It includes a 6-foot by 6-foot Glass Pro greenhouse, including shelving and auto openers, a $1,000 gift certificate at Airport Garden Center and an inflatable Coleman four- to six-person hot tub.