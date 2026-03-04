STATE 1B TOURNAMENT: Neah Bay boys in the quarterfinals

Neah Bay’s Mathias Greene hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the Red Devils’ 74-58 win over Sunnyside Christian in the state 1B tournament Wednesday morning in Spokane. (NFHS Network)

SPOKANE — The Neah Bay boys basketball team will finish somewhere in the top eight of the state after beating Sunnyside Christian 74-58 in a Round of 12 1B state tournament game Wednesday morning at the Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane.

The Red Devils (19-6), the No. 7 seed in the tournament, will next play defending state champion and No. 1 seed Lummi (23-1) at 10:30 a.m. today. The game can be streamed at the NFHS Network. Neah Bay will continue to play for a medal win or lose, either in the state semifinals at 3:45 p.m. Friday or in the consolation bracket at 9 a.m. Friday against either DeSales (20-4, ranked No. 5) or Liberty Christian (21-2, No. 2).

Neah Bay (19-6) was deadly down the stretch at the free-throw line as Tyler Swan went 11-for-12 at the line — 9-for-10 in the fourth quarter. The team finished 14-for-20 from the line.

Swan, a senior playing in his final tournament for Neah Bay, led the team with 20 points and 14 rebounds, but he wasn’t the only Red Devil with a big game.

Mathias Greene scored 15 points, shooting 4-for-7 from 3-point range, unaffected by the open background at Numerica Veterans Arena. All other players on both teams combined to shoot 9-for-44 from beyond the arc in the unfamiliar surroundings. He also had five assists and six rebounds.

The game remained close through a frenetic early part of the game with both teams firing up shots with no concern for the shot clock. The Red Devils had a 41-39 lead late in the third quarter when they shot 6-for-7 from the floor to open up a lead of 57-47. Greene hit his third 3-pointer and Daniel Cumming added five straight points on a basket and a three-point play to open the lead up to 62-47. Sunnyside Christian never seriously threatened again.

Sunnyside Christian shot 5-for-30 from beyond the arc. The teams combined for 124 total shots with Neah Bay shooting a solid 44.1 percent (26-for-59) from the floor.

Favor Ray had one of his best games of the year, shooting 7-for-11 from the floor to score 15 points, while Eugene Ray had nine points and 10 rebounds and Daniel Cumming nine points. Riah Greene hit two 3-pointers for six points.

The Neah Bay girls play in the 1B tournament at 5:30 p.m. today against the winner of Pe Ell and Pateros.

Neah Bay 74, Sunnyside Christ. 58

SSC 21 10 13 14 — 58

NB 17 16 16 25 — 74

Neah Bay (74) — Swan 20, F. Ray 15, M. Greene 15, Cumming 9, E. Ray 9, R. Greene 6.