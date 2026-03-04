Banjo duo to host concert at Rainshadow Recording

PORT TOWNSEND — The Lowest Pair will perform a studio concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 at http://rainshadowtickets.com or $30 at the door.

The duo, composed of banjo players Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee, met in 2013 while touring the Midwest festival circuit.

Winter released three solo records on Olympia-based indie label K Records and performed in both folk bands and punk bands before meeting Lee.

Lee had been fronting Minneapolis string bands before convincing Winter that they should form a banjo duo.

They have recorded ﬁve albums together and toured North America and the UK, playing more 500 live shows over the past ﬁve years.

The most recent album, “The Perfect Plan,” has a more fleshed-out sound thanks to a slate of session players.