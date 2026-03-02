Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — Field carrier landing practice operations are scheduled this week for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex.

There will be landing practice at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville early Monday afternoon and evening.

Practice also is slated for early Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, plus evenings and nights each day.

Operations will continue late Friday morning and early afternoon.

No landing practice operations are scheduled this week at Ault Field.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.