LETTER: Election requirements

For years, Americans have been trapped in a false choice: either we protect election integrity or we protect voter access.

This framing has fueled mistrust, hardened partisan lines and made it harder for the public to accept election outcomes.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Requiring proof of citizenship and valid identification to vote is not radical. Most Americans already use ID for far less consequential activities than choosing our leaders.

At the same time, concerns about disenfranchisement deserve to be taken seriously. If identification is required, it must also be accessible.

There is a straightforward compromise: pair voter eligibility requirements with free, government-issued identification for U.S. citizens, including coverage of the costs and paperwork needed to obtain it. This approach strengthens election security while ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded due to cost, geography or bureaucracy.

Election legitimacy is not about who wins, it’s about whether people accept the result. When large segments of the population believe elections are either insecure or unfairly restrictive, trust erodes and instability follows.

A system that is both secure and accessible restores confidence across the political spectrum.

This issue does not need to dominate our national conversation indefinitely.

A practical, bipartisan solution would allow Americans to move past re-litigating elections and focus on the real challenges facing our communities.

Protecting democracy means maintaining trust in the process, not choosing sides in an endless fight.

Brandon Anderson

Port Angeles