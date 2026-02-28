LETTER: Deportation strategy

The Saturday/Sunday PDN carried an interesting article on Page A2 regarding our federal government’s rush to deport a 5-year-old boy, Liam Conejo Remos.

Obviously, a 5-year-old isn’t a rapist, murderer, violent criminal or the worst of the worst.

After the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, it should have been clear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions have little if anything to do with deporting “the worst of the worst” immigrants.

This should be obvious to everyone now, no matter one’s political stripes, given the rush to deport Liam.

It’s crystal clear to me: The present administration’s deportation strategies are intended to conform with the views of white nationalists.

The urgency to deport Liam and his father reflects the administration’s hope that, by the midterm elections, the public will have forgotten the lies, voracity, violence and hypocrisy of ICE and this administration.

We shall see in November, if there is an election, if voters have a longer memory than the administration and supporters anticipate.

Robert Vreeland

Port Angeles