Port of Port Angeles advances marine trade upgrades

PORT ANGELES — Port of Port Angeles commissioners unanimously approved resolutions to advance upgrades at the Marine Trades Center and Boat Yard to expand covered and ventilated workspace, along with improvements to infrastructure and operations at the port’s Intermodal Handling & Transfer Facility as part of a broader effort to bolster waterfront economic activity.

The first action Tuesday was a $17.67 million grant request to the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s 2025 Disaster Supplemental Program, which provides funding to communities recovering from federally declared natural disasters or economic disruptions.

Clallam County qualifies due to a January 2024 winter storm disaster declaration, said Katharine Frazier, the port’s grants and government affairs manager.

The proposal includes the construction of two buildings. One would be a 20,000-square-foot, multi-user facility at the Boat Yard, divided into four bays. The second building — a 16,000-square-foot structure at the Marine Trades Center — would consist of a single large bay designed for larger vessels.

The new facilities would increase available industrial workspace and allow multiple marine trades businesses to operate on a flexible, project-based basis.

The total cost is estimated at just more than $22 million. The EDA program funds up to 80 percent of eligible costs, leaving roughly 20 percent to be covered by an anticipated $2 million state capital budget request and $2.42 million from the port, Frazier said.

Commissioners also awarded a contract for its Intermodal Handling Facility site and stormwater improvements project to Interwest Construction, which submitted the lowest bid at $9,975,500, less than the engineer’s estimate of $12,858,622. The contract totals $10,474,275, which includes sales tax and contingency.

The project will include demolition, site grading and surfacing, construction of a stormwater treatment facility, upgrades to the existing cofferdam dock facility and improvements to electrical infrastructure.

The project is funded primarily through an $8.6 million U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) grant and $854,900 from the state Department of Ecology. The port’s share is about $2.5 million.

Construction is scheduled to begin May 4 and must be completed by Dec. 31 to meet a Department of Ecology SEPA compliance deadline tied to the project’s funding and permit conditions.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of two Caterpillar 988 wheeled log stackers and a 40-cubic-yard bucket from NC Machinery for $3.5 million, funded through a 2024 MARAD Port Infrastructure Development Program grant — an amount about $1.5 million less than the $5 million budgeted in the grant application.

“I would like to note that, in doing this, this port has become a leader in efficient equipment in this field,” port commissioner Connie Beauvais said. “Just looking at the reduction in particulate matter, the emissions that we’re going to be cutting down is absolutely commendable.”

Commissioners also approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Bremerton to purchase a surplus emergency fire and rescue boat and trailer for $59,895. The vessel will be used in collaboration with the Port Angeles Fire Department and Clallam County Fire District 2 for fire response, suppression and search-and-rescue operations.

The purchase is 75 percent reimbursable — $44,921.25 — through FEMA’s 2025 Port Security Grant Program, and the price is less than the port’s original $70,000 budget.

Port CEO Paul Jarkiewicz said the agreement reflects collaboration among agencies and strengthened emergency readiness.

“We’re certainly not going to fight fires. We’re expanding our role in making sure that we’re equipped for an emergency in the community,” Jarkiewicz said.

He added that having the vessel locally available is a practical step.

“I think I’d rather have it than not have it,” he said.

Proposed updates to the delegation of authority for the port’s chief executive officer will have a first reading at the next commissioners’ meeting on March 10.

Commissioners also discussed concerns that surveillance cameras at John Wayne Marina were not functioning. Staff said the cameras are operational and can be viewed live 24/7 on YouTube.

To view the webcams, go to portofpa.com/air/webcams or go directly to webcam link #1, at www.youtube.com/live/5Kf8fFcq2aY; webcame link #2, at www.youtube.com/live/VKks6iUws2U; or webcam link #3, at www.youtube.com/live/bUxtqnctuAE.

________

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.