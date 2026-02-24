Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — Field carrier landing practice operations will take place this week for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex.

Landing practice will be conducted late Monday evening to night at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville.

Practice also is slated for Tuesday evening and Thursday evening. Operations will continue Friday morning to early afternoon.

There will be landing practice operations at Ault Field on Monday.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.