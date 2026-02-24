One injured in head-on collision east of Sequim

SEQUIM — One person was transported to a hospital following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 101 just west of Happy Valley Road.

Greta Tradal, 25, of Sequim was traveling eastbound in a 2007 Acura MDX on Highway 101 at milepost 267 about 8:18 p.m. Monday when she crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on, the State Patrol said.

Amanda Crum, 46, of Sequim was traveling westbound in a 2018 Ford Explorer when her vehicle was hit, the State Patrol said. Crum was injured and transported to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, the agency added.

A 9-year-old girl was a passenger in Crum’s vehicle but was not injured, the State Patrol said.

All three people were wearing seatbelts, the State Patrol said. Both vehicles were totally destroyed and taken to the agency’s Port Angeles bullpen.

Drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, the agency added. The cause of the collision was pending an investigation.

Tradal was arrested on investigation of vehicular assault, the State Patrol said. She was in the Clallam County Jail on Tuesday morning.