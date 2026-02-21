Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Master Gardeners Judy English, Jeanette Stehr-Green and Audreen Williams.

Tuesday – Nancy Stephanz with Marc Abshire, Executive Director of the Porty Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce, discuss the Nesterly home share program.

Wednesday – Patsene Dashiell and Victoria Jones discuss Sequim’s upcoming Sunshine Festival and the Sun Fun Color Run.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Business Bits with small Business Advisor, Kevin Hoult.