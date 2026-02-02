WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Forks’ Jade Blair wins her fifth tournament this season

ILWACO — Forks’ Jade Blair won another wrestling tournament, taking first in her 125-pound weight class at the Ilwaco Beach Brawl this weekend.

Blair went 3-0 with three straight pins. She has a record of 39-1 this season and has won tournaments at the Mascara Madness, the River Ridge Rumble, Lad and Lasses and the Battle of the Axe in Port Angeles. She finished third at the state Mat Classic last season and looks primed to place high again this season.

Blair’s sibling LaRayne Blair finished fourth at 130 pounds, going 2-2 on the day. One of her wins was a pin in just 22 seconds.

The Forks girls finished sixth at the tournament with 40 points. Hillsboro, Ore., a large suburban Portland school, took first with 148 points.

For the Forks boys, Orlando Camacho took first at 113 pounds at the same tournament, going 3-0 on the day. Pedro Francisco took second at 113 pounds, going 2-1 with his loss to Camacho.

Simeone Jackson-Cruz also won his 132-pound weight class, going 3-0. Oscar Olivera was first at the 126 JV weight class, going 3-0.

Dominick Sanchez won the 106-pound weight class, going 3-1, while Jacob Hischer was fourth at 215 pounds, going 2-2 at the tournament.

The Forks boys also finished sixth with 85 points, while Hillsboro won the boys’ meet with 167 points.

Olympic League meet

SEQUIM — The Port Angeles girls picked up four first-place finishes at an Olympic League girls and boys JV meet this weekend.

Winning their weight divisions were Bryelle Wopperer (2-0, 155-167), Lilly Lancaster (2-0, 120-126), Maci Martinez (2-0, 178-190) and Persephone Perry (4-0, 135-143).

For the Sequim girls, Harper Campbell won a match and finished second at 120-126 pounds.

The Port Angeles JV boys had three wrestlers who finished first, while Sequim had two.

The Roughriders’ Cole Adolphsen (131-140) went 4-0, Irenio Riggle (177-186) went 3-0, Marshall Springob (121-129) went 4-0 to take their weight classes. The Wolves’ Cash Hiner (191-210) went 2-0 and Roland Brilhart (130-138) went 4-0.

Sequim’s Carson Mead went 3-1 at 111-121 to finish second, while Levi Breithaupt finished second at 130-138, going 2-2. Samuel Mason won a match at 191-210 to finish second.

Port Angeles’ Hunter Sikes finished third at 121-129 pounds, going 2-2, while Kalob Helvey was third at 102-109, also going 2-2. Andrew Davis won a match at 158-173 to finish third.