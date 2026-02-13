STATE FLAG FOOTBALL: Roughriders’ upset bid derailed in state semifinals

The Port Angeles girls flag football team will play Klahowya for third/fourth place in the Class 1A/2A state tournament today at 10 a.m. at Federal Way Stadium.

FEDERAL WAY — Port Angeles enjoyed a dream start against No. 1 Lynden thanks to a Pyper Alton interception and Kennedy Rognlien’s subsequent 30-yard touchdown connection to Audrey Rudd, but the Roughriders couldn’t keep up the pace in a 28-14 loss in the first-ever Class 1A/2A girls flag football state semifinal Friday at Federal Way Stadium.

Alton ended Lynden’s first drive with a pick at midfield and on Port Angeles’ first offensive play of the game, Rognlien found Rudd up the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown strike.

Playing as safeties in the back of the Riders’ defense, Alton and Rognlien continued to impact the Lynden passing game with a number of pass deflections and Rudd made back-to-back flag grabs on short yardage plays on subsequent Lynden possessions to keep the Lions off the scoreboard.

Miriam Cobb intercepted a deflected Lynden pass to set Port Angeles up deep in Lions territory late in the 20-minute first half.

Rognlien then rolled to her right, avoided a pair of Lynden defenders and found Allison Fricker in the right corner of the end zone for a 14-0 lead with 1:20 to play in the half.

Lynden answered quickly, scoring on a 35-yard touchdown pass up the left sideline from Kyleigh McVie to twin sister Sarah McVie.

Port Angeles’ attempt at a last-second score to end the half ended with a drop in the right corner of the end zone.

It was all Lynden in the second half.

A Rognlien interception on the Riders’ opening possession by Lynden’s Campbell DeJong was returned to the 9-yard line and DeJong later caught the tying TD pass from 5-yards out with 17:20 left in the game.

After a Port Angeles turnover on downs, Lynden answered with another long scoring play. McVie found Jazzy Terpstra on a short pass and Terpstra avoided two flag tugs to go 45 yards for the go-ahead score.

The Riders drove down to the Lynden 10-yard line but two short runs were stuffed on third and fourth down and Lynden added another McVie to McVie TD pass with 8 minutes to go for the final margin.

Port Angeles sophomore Tyann Connary was a highlight after halftime with five receptions.

The Riders (12-7) will face a familiar foe in Olympic League opponent Klahowya (17-2) in today’s third/fourth-place game at 10 a.m. The Eagles have vexed the Riders in three previous matchups this season, beating Port Angeles 35-28 in two games and 35-21 when they met Jan. 31.

Lynden (17-0) plays Northwest League foe Squalicum (10-6) for the state championship today at 2 p.m.

