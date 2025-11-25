STATE 1B FOOTBALL: Neah Bay keeps it close until the fourth quarter

DeSales’ Maddox Filan catches a pass from quarterback Cohen Wood before Neah Bay’s Caleb Cummins tackles him during their 2025 their class 1B championship football quarterfinal at Walla Walla High School on Saturday. Neah Bay stayed close to DeSales until the fourth quarter when the Fighting Irish scored 22 straight points to win 58-24. Neah Bay, which traveled 1,830 miles to play its two state playoff games in Colfax and Walla Walla, finished its season with an 8-3 record. (Kezia Setyawan/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin)

Kezia Setyawan/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

