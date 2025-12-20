PREPS: Sequim flag football defends turf in first home games

Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Raimey Brewer avoids a flag grab by a Klahowya player during an Olympic League flag football game, the first on the Sequim High School football field.

SEQUIM — Sequim’s Kiley Winter scored three touchdowns, Ruby Moxley-Horgan added another and Stella Dennis hauled in an interception as the Wolves earned revenge on Klahowya’s 35-6 win last week with a 28-14 triumph on the inaugural night of games on the wet and slippery grass turf at Sequim High School on Thursday night.

The Wolves then picked up their second Rainshadow Rumble rivalry victory over Port Angeles in as many attempts in a 37-6 triumph later in the evening.

Sequim coach Kathleen Ryan was pleased with the team’s defensive performance in the wet weather.

“Applaud our defense,” Ryan said. “Flag pulling becomes extremely difficult in rainy conditions.”

Winter, Sequim’s senior quarterback, added another three rushing scores in the win over the Roughriders.

Sydney Thomas-Harris also completed two touchdown passes, finding Lily Sparks and Raimey Brewer for scores in the win.

“It was a grueling night for an outside game,” Ryan said. “Everyone relied on their running game.”

Sequim (3-1, 5-1) is now in first place in the Olympic League with North Kitsap (3-1, 4-4) and Kingston (3-1, 5-1).

Port Angeles (2-2, 3-3) was edged by North Kitsap 15-14 in the Riders’ other contest.

The two teams will be back in action Jan. 8.

Boys Swimming Port Angeles 133, Klahowya 24

BREMERTON — The Roughriders won every event, finishing the meet with 13 personal bests, two district-qualifying times and another state-qualifying swim from Miles Van Denburg.

PA opened the meet by sweeping the top three spots in the 200 medley relay. The A relay of Thomas Jones, Jebow Nabua, Patrick Ross and Charlie Kasten touched first, followed closely by the B squad of Jensen Wolfe, Killian Waknitz, Cliff Hales and Justin McLarty.

With Klahowya’s pool lacking a diving board, Port Angeles’ dive team stepped in to swim the event. Jack Root, Liam Sholinder, Eli Warren and Christian Almoguera finished third, touching 14 seconds ahead of Klahowya’s relay in an impressive showing for the divers.

The 200 freestyle produced PA’s first individual sweep of the afternoon. Van Denburg led the field with a state-qualifying time of 1:51.70, a nearly two-second personal best, and his third individual state time this season. Patrick Ross finished second, followed by Nabua in third, nearly 20 seconds ahead of the Eagles’ swimmer.

“Miles is starting off the season on a tear,” coach Sally Cole said. “His performance week in and week out is an inspiration for the team and is creating good competition that we had today.”

Edward Gillespie earned a seven-second personal best and a district-qualifying time in the 200 individual medley, winning the event in 2:18.60. Cliff Hales followed in second with a personal best of 2:37.70.

In the 50 freestyle, Jensen Wolfe claimed first place with a personal best of 27.26, while Charlie Kasten finished second, more than a second ahead of the Eagles.

Port Angeles swept the 100 butterfly behind Caige Lovell-Komatsu, who won with a personal-best time of 1:11.10. Hales swam the event for the first time, finishing second in 1:13.60, with Eli Warren rounding out the sweep.

One of the most exciting races of the meet came in the 100 freestyle, where teammates Van Denburg and Adam Kaminski went head-to-head. Van Denburg held a narrow lead at the turn, but Kaminski surged in the final meters to win in a photo finish with a personal best of 52.23. Van Denburg followed closely in 52.37, with Ross finishing third in 55.72.

The Roughriders swept the 500 freestyle as well. Jones won with a season-best 5:20.18, Wolfe took second with a 10-second personal best of 6:00.42 to earn a district-qualifying time, and Kasten placed third in his season debut.

The meet concluded with a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay by Van Denburg, Kaminski, Jones and Gillespie.

Cole said the next few weeks is when separation occurs.

“This is the time of year that good teams become great,” Cole said. “It’s time to work as hard as we can, and if we do, the results will show in the pool.”

Port Angeles will take a short break from competition over winter break before returning home to host Olympic on Jan. 7.

Girls Basketball Sequim 62, North Mason 30

BELFAIR — Gracie Chartraw posted her second 31-point game of the season and the Wolves overcame a size disadvantage in an Olympic League win over the Bulldogs.

“The girls played good defense and looked to attack the basket,” coach Joclin Julmist said. “We were undersized, but the girls worked hard on both sides of the court. Hailey [Wagner] worked hard defending their post players.”

Chartraw added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Jordyn Julmist posted 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block.

Kaiya Robinson swiped six steals and added six points.

Sequim (3-1, 3-2) hosts Neah Bay on Tuesday.

Sequim 62, North Mason 30

NM 12 5 4 11 — 30

Seq. 11 22 12 17 — 62

Sequim (62) — Chartraw 31, Julmist 12, Robinson 6, Wagner 6, Whitehead 3, Mixon 2, Owens 2.

Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.