PREPS: Roughriders swimming pushes defending state champ Bainbridge to the limit

Linda Adams Port Angeles’ Adam Kaminski competes in the 100-yard backstroke during a swim meet with defending state-champion Bainbridge at Shore Aquatic Center in Port Angeles.

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles added a state-qualifying time, six new district cuts and set an impressive 22 personal-best times while pushing defending state-champion Bainbridge in a 103-80 dual meet loss at Shore Aquatic Center.

Head coach Sally Cole said she couldn’t have asked for a better early-season statement.

“Our boys came to compete,” she said. “They raced with confidence, supported one another and fed off the energy in the pool. This is exactly the performance I want to see.”

The meet opened with fireworks as the 200-yard medley relay team of Thomas Jones, Edward Gillespie, Miles Van Denburg and Adam Kaminski surged to first place in 1 minute, 46.42 seconds, shaving two seconds off their already state-qualifying time.

The race had all the drama anyone could handle, Cole said.

Jones finished the backstroke leg 1.5 seconds behind Bainbridge, but Gillespie’s 29.83 breaststroke split closed the gap to just half a second. Van Denburg then delivered an astounding 50 fly, splitting 24.45 to swing the Riders into a 1.5-second lead. Kaminski sealed the win with a 23.13 freestyle anchor, touching 1.5 seconds ahead of Bainbridge and setting the tone for a competitive meet.

Jones returned in the 200 freestyle to take third in 2:00.26, narrowly missing second by six-tenths of a second. Kaminski followed with a four-second personal best of 2:02.62 for fourth. Both swimmers secured district qualifiers.

The 200 individual medley followed a similar pattern. Patrick Ross dropped six seconds for a PR and third place in 2:23.43, earning a district cut. Isaac Meek was just behind in fourth, also posting a personal best.

Before the break, Van Denburg electrified the crowd again with a razor-thin victory in the 50 free. His 23.86, a personal best, won the race by a narrow margin of just 0.04 seconds.

Port Angeles swept the top three diving spots, led by Jack Root’s first place with 133.75 points. His back-reverse dive earned a strong 5.17 average from the judges. Liam Sholinder placed second (106.75), and Eli Warren completed the sweep with 87.4 points.

After the break, Van Denburg continued his standout day with another thrilling first-place finish, this time in the 100 butterfly. He battled stroke-for-stroke with the Bainbridge leader before pulling away in the final yards to win by 0.12 seconds.

Gillespie added a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a personal-best 53.62, and Jones battled through the 500 free for another runner-up spot, touching 28 seconds ahead of third place. Meek added fourth and both Riders notched district times.

Kaminski provided one of the meet’s biggest moments in the 100 backstroke. After trailing by 0.87 seconds at the halfway mark, he surged ahead on the final 50 to take first by 0.24 seconds, earning another district qualifying time and personal best.

The 100 breaststroke brought similar intensity. Gillespie swam a gutsy race, hitting a personal best 1:08.17, but finished just 0.2 seconds short of first. Freshman Jebow Nabua added another personal record with a time of 1:10.27, placing fourth.

The Riders closed the night on a high note as the 400 free relay team of Patrick Ross, Thomas Jones, Miles Van Denburg, and Adam Kaminski grabbed another state-qualifying time, dropping two seconds to secure their spot.

Cole praised her team’s resilience and rising confidence.

“This team showed today that they can race with anyone,” she said. “We’re building something special.”

Up next, the Roughriders will travel to Silverdale on Wednesday for their first away meet against Klahowya.

Other PRs for PA were:

Jensen Wolfe 200 Free

Nabua 200 IM

Cliff Hales 50 Free, 100 Back

Cooper Disque 50 Free, 100 Free

Charlie Kasten 50 Free, 100 Free

Justin McLarty 50 Free

Shane Macintyre 50 Free, 100 Free

Malacci Austin 50 Free, 100 Free

Luke Adams 100 Free

Boys Basketball

Crescent 50, Port Angeles C 48

JOYCE — The Loggers shook off a slow start, stayed strong in rallying back and had enough in the end to hold off the Roughriders C squad on Wednesday.

“We were able to rally in the second quarter and really had a very good middle two quarters,” coach Chris Ferrier said. “I think our youth showed a little bit in the last quarter, we forced a couple shots and PA was able to come down and hit a few shots and the game got a little tight at the end.

“The guys really played an intelligent ballgame and kept their heads even though it seemed like the whole thing was falling to pieces. Port Angeles hit two tough shots in the last minute but Jax [Sprague] hit four free throws to put the game away.”

Sprague had 20 points.

Liam Sprague had a huge double-double with 12 rebounds to go along with his 25 points.

“Liam Sprague had a huge double double with 12 rebounds to go along with his 25 points. Jax was solid as well and keeps initiating our offense in the way the coaching staff desires. Logan Harris had another great game working around the paint, really provided good defense and pulled down eight tough rebounds. Kolton Mason was real solid on defense and Jessie Chartier really showed great leadership and toughness. It was a good tough team win.”

Crescent (2-3) plays North Beach tonight.

PA 14-8-10-16 48

C 8-16-13-13 50

C: Jax Sprague 20, Mason 0, Liam Sprague 25, Chartier 3, Holmes 0, L.Harris 2, Tipler

Girls Basketball

Crescent 36, North Beach 35

OCEAN SHORES — Naomii Sprague poured in 29 points as the Loggers rallied back from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn the road win.

“It was a good fourth quarter, it took us awhile to get buckled down,” coach Brian Shimko said.

“We started playing good defense and fighting for rebounds.”