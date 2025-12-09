PREP BOWLING: PA girls solid, but drops match to Klahowya

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles rolled some solid games against Klahowya, one of the toughest teams in the state, but lost 7-0 to the Eagles.

Klahowya finished third in the state championship last season with Port Angeles sixth in the same tournament.

Klahowya won Monday’s first game 803-718 and narrowly won the second 680-661. That 718 was Port Angeles’ second-highest game of the season.

Klahowya won the first Baker 169-111 and the second Baker 143-115. Klahowya also took the total pin count 1,795 to 1,605 for another point..

Zoey Van Gordon led all bowlers on both squads with a consistent 376 (197, 179). Her 197 was also the top game among both teams.

Izzy Spencer set a new season high with a 171 and bowled a two-game total of 273. Lucy Townsend rolled a 286 (161, 125) and Brooklyn McKnight a 274 (134, 140).

Port Angeles travels to Olympic on Thursday.

