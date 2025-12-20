PREP BASKETBALL: Short-handed Pa falls to Bainbridge

Port Angeles’ Brody Pierce drives the lane against Bainbridge on Friday in Port Angeles. The short-handed Roughriders kept pace with the Spartans until the final three minutes of the first half. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — Shorthanded and out-sized by a huge Bainbridge Island team, the Port Angeles Roughriders actually hung tough with the Spartans until the final three minutes of the first half.

After the Riders’ Brody Pierce sprained his ankle and had to leave the game, Bainbridge took control, ending the half on a 13-0 run en route to a 63-39 victory Friday in The Stable in Port Angeles. It was the first Olympic League loss for the Riders.

Port Angeles entered the game already short-handed with two of their important starters, Brock Hope and Hunter Flores, out of the lineup. Hope is out for about another week with a shoulder injury and Flores was out of town with family for the Christmas holiday.

Bainbridge is an exceptionally tall 2A team with seven players on their roster listed 6-foot-4 and taller (Bigger than some NWAC teams), led by all-league prolific scorer Ryan Rohrbacher, who scored 29 against Sequim last week and 25 against Olympic. Despite missing two starters, the Riders stuck right with Bainbridge deep into the second quarter as Pierce hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine points with the first 12½ minutes of the game.

The Riders were down just 27-22 when Pierce landed on an opponent’s foot while taking a shot, turning his ankle. He had to leave the game and could not return.

After Pierce was hurt, the Riders struggled to score for the next quarter-and-a-half as there was an absolute lid on the basket for the next 15 minutes of play. Bainbridge went into the half up 40-22 and outscored Port Angeles 10-2 in the third quarter.

“We were getting good shots, we just weren’t hitting them. From there it kind of snowballed,” coach Kevin Ruble said.

Still, other than giving up a 25-point second quarter, the Riders played well defensively, holding Bainbridge to just 23 points in the entire second half. Other than a 12-minute stretch at the end of the first half and throughout the third quarter, Bainbridge outscored Port Angeles just 38-37. The Riders also kept Rohrbacher relatively in check with 20 points. Pierce and Jaike Parker each had big blocked shots.

“The kids played hard and stayed together,” Ruble said.

Despite his injury, Pierce led the team in scoring with nine. John Ruddell and Kielar Point each scored six. Jude Wallace, who struggled initially with his shooting, caught fire late with seven points, all in the fourth quarter.

Despite the loss, the Riders remain tied for second place in the Olympic League behind defending state champion Bremerton.

Port Angeles (2-1, 3-2) has a few days off over Christmas to get their players healthy. Pierce had ice on his ankle, but was putting weight on it after the game. The Riders next play at the annual Yakima SunDome tournament beginning on Dec. 29 with a game against 1A Cascade Christian. Port Angeles also plays Toppenish on Tuesday.

In something that doesn’t happen often, a referee officiating the game took a hard tumble in nearly the same spot in which Pierce was injured. He continued to officiate, but eventually had to leave the game.

In other games this weekend, Sequim beat North Mason 64-56, Montesano beat Forks, 62-44, Bellevue Christian beat East Jefferson 77-40 and Moses Lake Christian beat Neah Bay in Waterville 56-46. In girls’ game, Quilcene beat Wishkah Valley 45-18, Neah Bay beat Garfield-Palouse 48-36, Montesano beat Forks 44-40 and Bellevue Christian beat East Jefferson 64-30. For updates, check back on www.peninsuladailynews.com during the weekend.

Bainbridge 63, Port Angeles 39

BI 15 25 10 13 — 63

PA 13 9 2 15 — 39

Bainbridge (63) — R. Rohrbacher 20, Thielman 14, McFadden 12, Finch 5, Reed 4, French 3, Kick 3, W. Rohrbacher 2.

Port Angeles (39) — Pierce 9, Wallace 7, Ruddell 6, Point 6, Benoit 4, Gedelman 3, Brenkman 2, Parker 2.