Port Angeles’ Brock Hope goes up for a shot against the defense of Orting on Saturday in Port Angeles. The Roughriders won 48-33 to move on to the double-elimination phase of the District 3 2A tournament. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Port Angeles’ Brock Hope goes up for a shot against the defense of Orting on Saturday in Port Angeles. The Roughriders won 48-33 to move on to the double-elimination phase of the District 3 2A tournament. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PREP BASKETBALL: PA smothers Orting 48-33 to move on in playoffs

PORT ANGELES — It wasn’t especially pretty, but the Port Angeles boys basketball team toughed out a gritty, 48-33 defensive win over a physical Orting team in the opening round of the District 3 2A tournament.

Believe it or not, the final score is a bit misleading as Orting scored seven points in the final 90 seconds against the Roughriders’ bench.

The Roughriders allowed zero points to Orting over 6½ minutes of the final quarter. The Cardinals went into the final 90 seconds of the game with just 26 points. In fact, in that second half, the Riders allowed just eight points over 14½ minutes of the second half.

The Riders struggled to score against Orting’s physical play, but they showed they can play tough defense, too. While the Cardinals never went away all game long, they also never had any kind of serious run.

“We watched a lot of film of Orting,” said Port Angeles coach Kevin Ruble. “They do battle. They force you to make shots and they don’t go away.”

Ruble said the team has been working on its offense all year but that changed this week and it showed in the final result.

“We zeroed in on defense this week,” he said.

Brock Hope, 6-foot-10, was in the thick of it all game long as he was hacked nearly every time he got his hands on the ball. He finished with four hard-earned points.

“It’s been this way since the fourth grade,” he said. “I just have to realize that it’s not going to be called every time. I have great teammates. They help calm me down.”

Port Angeles opened up a lead of 35-20 at one point in the third quarter as Brody Pierce led the way with 16 points. It appeared the Riders were going to cruise to an easy win.

Orting had other ideas, going on an 8-2 run to end the third quarter to get within striking range at 35-26.

That was when Port Angeles’ defense took over. Pierce scored seven points in the fourth, finishing with 23, while the Riders defense held time and again, eventually opening up a 44-26 lead with 1½ minutes left.

The Riders’ John Ruddell, who hit a big three at the end of the first half to give Port Angeles a 27-18 lead into the break, finished with 12 points.

Port Angeles now moves on to the double-elimination phase of the District 3 tournament. The Riders (11-9), a No. 7 seed will play at No. 2 seed Clover Park (17-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Win or lose, Port Angeles will play again Thursday, against either Sequim or Bainbridge with the game possibly at Sequim.

Port Angeles 48, Orting 33

Ort. 8 10 8 7 — 33

PA 14 13 8 13 — 48

Port Angeles (48) — Pierce 23, Ruddell 12, Flores 5, Hope 4, Gedelman 2, Davis 2.

Previous
BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim opens playoffs with huge win
Next
DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Sequim girls stay alive with big win over Olympic

More in Sports

Port Angeles' Brock Hope goes up for a shot against the defense of Orting on Saturday in Port Angeles. The Roughriders won 48-33 to move on to the double-elimination phase of the District 3 2A tournament. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: PA smothers Orting 48-33 to move on in playoffs

It wasn’t especially pretty, but the Port Angeles boys… Continue reading

Sequim coach Craig Brooks talks to Zeke Schmadeke (0) and Solomon Sheppard during the game Saturday in Sequim. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim opens playoffs with huge win

Wolves beat Bulldogs 69-42; Forks’ Titus Rowley 32 points, 34 rebounds in victory

DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Sequim girls stay alive with big win over Olympic

Sequim shook off a slow start, navigated early foul trouble… Continue reading

The Port Angeles girls flag football team will play Klahowya for third/fourth place in the Class 1A/2A state tournament today at 10 a.m. at Federal Way Stadium.
STATE FLAG FOOTBALL: Roughriders’ upset bid derailed in state semifinals

Port Angeles held 14-0 lead

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News East Jefferson’s Landon Hoppe shoots a long jump shot while defended by a Vashon player during the Rivals’ 55-53 Nisqually League loss at Chimacum High School on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL: East Jefferson takes mental step forward in final minutes of loss to Vashon

East Jefferson boys basketball head coach Alex Little belives his… Continue reading

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News East Jefferson’s Penina Vailolo drives around a pair of Vashon Pirates on her way to the rim during the Rivals’ 55-30 Nisqually League win at Chimacum High School on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Seniors pave the way for East Jefferson win on senior night

Vailolo scores 32 points with 23 rebounds in victory

Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula’s Alecsis Smith goes up for a basket while surrounded by Bellevue Bulldog defenders during the Pirates’ 50-43 home win Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirates split with Bellevue

The Peninsula College women were tested but held on… Continue reading

Forks’ Ty Rowley, left, defends Napavine’s Eric Bullock during Napavine’s 52-33 win over Forks in a 2B District 4 Quarterfinal in Rochester. Courtesy Dylan Wilhelm/The Chronicle
BOYS BASKETBALL: Spartans shut down in district quarterfinal

Forks struggled on the offensive end of its Class 2B… Continue reading

Forks Spartans
PREP BASKETBALL: Forks, Quilcene girls win playoff games

The Forks girls basketball team is in the semifinals of… Continue reading

Sequim, Port Angeles
PREP BASKETBALL: All four Port Angeles, sequim teams to host playoff games

The Port Angeles and Sequim boys and girls all… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Scandalous season opener set for Feb. 28

The season opener for the Port Scandalous Roller Derby squad… Continue reading

GIRLS BOWLING: Port Angeles duo competes at state meet

Port Angeles got one competitor in the top half of… Continue reading