PREP BASKETBALL: All four Port Angeles, sequim teams to host playoff games

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles and Sequim boys and girls all get to host District 3 2A tournament games with three of the games Saturday.

The Port Angeles girls, champions of the Olympic League with a 13-1 league record, get a first-round bye and host a playoff game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

All four local teams appear to have gotten favorable seeds.

The local playoff games begin with the No. 6 seed Sequim boys hosting North Mason No. 11 at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Sequim (9-5, 9-10) finished third in the Olympic League while North Mason (4-10, 8-12) finished sixth. Sequim finished North Mason twice this year, but both games were competitive — 64-56 and 59-49.

This is a loser-out game. If Sequim wins, the Wolves travel to play No. 3 seed Bainbridge (12-2, 15-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Bainbridge was the second-place finisher in the Olympic League.

This game will be followed at roughly 3 p.m. (If there is no overtime) by the Sequim girls playing in their District 3 2A tournament.

The Sequim girls (11-3, 12-6), who finished third in the Olympic League, are the No. 5 seed in the tournament and host No. 12 Olympic (3-11, 5-15). The Wolves beat Olympic twice this year, 55-45 and 66-50.

If the girls win, they play at No. 4 seed Steilacoom (13-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Port Angeles boys (8-6, 10-9), the fourth-place team in the Olympic League, are the No. 7 seed in the tournament and host No. 10 seed Orting (7-12) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

If the Roughriders win, they play at No. 2 seed Clover Park (17-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Both Port Angeles and Sequim lucked out with the seeding as they don’t have to face defending state champion Bremerton at all in the first two rounds and likely not at all unless they reach the tournament championship game. Bremerton (19-2) is the tournament’s No. 1 seed and ranked No. 2 in the state in Ratings Percentage Index.

The Port Angeles girls get to sit back and rest this weekend. The girls (15-5 overall) are seeded No. 1 in the tournament, will host the winner of No. 9 North Kitsap (7-10) and No. 8 Orting (10-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. If the Riders win that game, they will be one win away from qualifying for the state 2A tournament.

