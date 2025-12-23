OUTDOORS: Shellfish dig changes slated Jan. 1 in Jefferson County

Washington State Guides Association Portland’s Grace Melville caught this hatchery steelhead with a Hawkins jig while fishing on an unnamed Olympic Peninsula river.

SHELLFISH RULE CHANGES are set to take place Jan. 1 at a number of Jefferson County beaches, adjusting 2026 opening dates for recreational clam, mussel and oyster harvest ahead of the adoption of permanent rulemaking for 2026.

Permanent rule making for the 2026 annual recreational clam, mussel, and oyster seasons is underway, but the anticipated effective date of the proposed rules won’t occur until spring 2026. Annual seasons for 2026 will be announced following the permanent rulemaking process currently underway.

• Fort Flagler State Park (Jefferson County): Closed Jan. 15 until further notice.

• Indian Island County Park/Lagoon Beach (Jefferson County): Closed Jan. 1 until further notice.

• Indian Island County Park/Isthmus Beach (Jefferson County): Closed Jan. 1 until further notice.

• Point Whitney Tidelands and Point Whitney Lagoon (Jefferson County): Closed Jan. 1–14. Open Jan. 15 until further notice.

• Port Townsend Ship Canal/Portage Beach (Jefferson County): Closed Jan. 1 until further notice.

• Quilcene Boat Ramp (Jefferson County): Closed Jan. 1–14. Open Jan. 15 until further notice.

• Shine Tidelands State Park (Jefferson County): Closed Jan. 1–14. Open Jan. 15 until further notice.

• Wolfe Property State Park (Jefferson County): Closed Jan. 1–14. Open Jan. 15 until further notice.

Razor clam digs

State shellfish managers confirmed razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks beaches from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.

• Wednesday: 3:55 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis.

• Jan. 1: 4:47 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis.

• Jan. 2: 5:37 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks.

• Jan. 3: 6:23 p.m.; -1.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks.

• Jan. 4: 7:07 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis.

• Jan. 5: 7:50 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis.

• Jan. 6: 8:32 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks.

On all open beaches — Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks — the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig.

Crab survey Area 9

This month, Fish and Wildlife will be reaching out to Marine Area 9 (Admiralty Inlet) Dungeness crabbers who harvested crab during the 2025 season with a brief, anonymous online survey.

“ We’re trying to understand catch patterns in smaller parts of these areas so we can make well- informed management decisions about the fishery,” said Don Velasquez, crustacean biologist.

The CRCs are essential for tracking the recreational harvest, and estimates contribute to determining catch quotas and seasons, Velasquez said.

All crabbers licensed to fish for Dungeness crab in Puget Sound and Hood Canal are required to report their harvest.