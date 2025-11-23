LOCAL SPORTS: Hooping it up for the holidays in Port Angeles

Port Angeles hosted the Fall Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend with 50 teams from as far away as Bainbridge and Everett. The tournament featured girls and boys from fourth through eighth grades playing games Saturday and Sunday at Port Angeles High School and Roosevelt and Stevens middle school gyms. Each division winner will have qualified for the state tournament in 2026. Here, Jack Jacobson, a Sequim Timberwolves seventh grader, drives around a player from Poulsbo. The Sequim Timberwolves won the game 50-25. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)