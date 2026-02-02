KLAHHANE GYMNASTICS: Xcel gold first at Freedom Invite

The Klahhane Gymnastics Xcel gold team of, from left, Emily Bair, Abigail Odland, Lorelei Sanders and Zayleigh McCullem finished first at the Freedom Invitational Gymnastics Meet at the Kitsap Pavilion last week. (Klahhane Gymnastics)

BREMERTON — Klahhane Gymnastics Xcel teams delivered an outstanding weekend of competition at the Freedom Invitational Gymnastics Meet, with the Xcel gold team coming in first and Xcel silver third.

Xcel gold was led by Lorelei Sanders and Emily Bair, who both captured first place all-around titles. Sanders posted a 36.80 all-around and won three individual events — the vault (9.25), bars (9.15) and beam (9.3), along with a second on the floor (9.1).

Bair followed with a 36.625 all-around and three event victories — the vault (9.15), bars (9.175) and beam (9.225). She also finished fourth in the floor exercise (9.075).

Abigail Odland added to the podium count with a third-place all-around finish (34.75), while Zayleigh McCullem won the vault (9.15) and placed third on the floor (9.025).

Xcel silver delivered a standout performance in the Child C age group, led by Kinley Matthews, who captured first in the all-around with a 37.20. Matthews also placed second on the vault (9.0), second on the bars (9.25), second on the floor (9.4) and fourth on the beam (9.55).

Penny Goodwin followed with a second in the all-around (37.05) and earned two event victories — on the beam (9.75) and floor (9.6). Aubrie Huisman earned a third in the all-around (36.85) and won the vault with a 9.3. Lucy Monaghan placed fourth in the all-around (36.45) and won the bars with a 9.4.

Reagan Haguewood finished seventh in the all-around (36.050), earning second on the vault (9.0) and fourth on the floor (9.0), while Nora Pecoraro was ninth in the all-around (35.25), earning a third place on the beam (9.65). Alexa Conway added a second place in the all-around (36.85) with podium finishes on vault, bars, and beam. Sasha Gmazel earned a fourth on the beam (9.45).

The Xcel bronze celebrated a strong weekend, led by Piper Jorgensen, who captured first in the all-around with a 37.15. Jorgensen recorded four podium finishes, earning first on the vault (9.45), second on bars (9.45), second on the floor (9.15) and third on the beam (9.1).

Georgia Monds was second on the bars (9.3) and seventh in the all-around (35.4). Emily Johnson placed fifth in the all-around (35.80) and was fourth on the beam (9.05). Emma Petersen placed sixth all-around (36.45), finishing second on the beam (9.35).

Xcel Platinum was represented by Elyse Brown, who delivered a strong and consistent performance throughout the weekend. Brown was fourth in the all-around with a 34.475 and earned two event podium finishes — second on the bars (9.125) and third on the floor (9.15).

The event was hosted by Cascade Elite Gymnastics West at the Kitsap Sun Pavilion. The annual Freedom Invitational honors and supports service members across all branches of the military.

The Klahhane Gymnastics Xcel Team will return to competition at the Realm Classic in Everett on Feb. 20–22.