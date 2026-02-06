Lonnie Archibald (2)/for Peninsula Daily News Referee Steve Singhose watches closely as Forks’ Avery Dilley (left) and Neah Bay’ Angel Halttunen hustle for a loose ball. Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Spartans, Red Devils tune up for playoffs

Greene, Moss, Johnson score 20 points apiece for Neah Bay and Forks

FORKS — Neah Bay’s Cerise Moss moved closer to crossing the 1,000-career point mark as the Red Devils topped Forks 68-44 in a nonleague girls basketball district tuneup for both sides Thursday.

Moss knocked down six 3s to move within 18 points of the milestone and senior teammate Qwaapeys Greene added three 3s as each player totaled 20 points.

The Spartans and Red Devils set up the boys/girls doubleheader a year ago to provide some stiffer competition ahead of each team’s respective postseason tournament.

“We had the lead after the first quarter but really struggled there to start the second,” Forks coach David Hurn said. Neah Bay went on a 15-0 run, we got into foul trouble and we had to go to the bench. And we answered back with an 8-0 run to close the gap a little at halftime.”

Hurn said the Spartans battled hard in the third quarter to keep the deficit around 10.

“We were close. We were pretty proud of how we battled with the situation we are in. Neah Bay is a three-time state champion for a reason,” Hurn said.

“That was our goal to come out, compete and play our best. We controlled the basketball, we only had 15 turnovers, they had 15 turnovers. They just hit more shots than us.

“But this game made us better. If we can clean it up and play a full 32[-minute game] we will be in good shape because Neah Bay is just as good if not better than teams we will see in the postseason.”

Bailey Johnson led Forks with 20 points, Avery Dilley had 13.

The Spartans are the No. 3 seed to the Class 2B Southwest District IV Tournament and will host the winner of today’s Mossyrock-Onalaska game at Rochester High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Neah Bay hosted Sequim late Friday in the team’s senior night contest.

Red Devils (17-2) earned a first-round bye to the Class 1B Tri-District Tournament and will host a home game Feb. 17.

Neah Bay 66, Forks 55

Neah Bay 13 17 17 21 —

Forks 14 8 12 10 — 44

Neah Bay (68) — Ce. Moss 20, Q. Greene 20, A. Halttunen 17, W. Martin 6, Ca. Moss 5, Yallup, McGimpsey, H. Martin.

Forks (44) — B. Johnson 20, Dilley 13, Crowder 6, B. Rondeau.

