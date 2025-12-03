GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sequim’s Chartraw hits for 30 in win over East Jefferson

Sequim’s Gracie Chartaw scored 30 points in a season-opening win over East Jefferson on Tuesday. Here, she is guarded by East Jefferson’s Kaydence Plotner. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

SEQUIM — Gracie Chartraw nearly poured in a triple-double in leading Sequim past East Jefferson 58-40 in the girls basketball season opener for each squad.

Chartraw had 30 points, eight steals and seven assists to pace the Wolves.

Nine of those 30 points and two of the assists on made baskets by Hailey Wagner came in the pivotal third quarter as Sequim opened up a 22-point lead heading to the final frame.

“The girls worked hard on both sides of the court,” Sequim coach Joclyn Julmist said.

Wagner added 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting with a team high seven rebounds, five offensive. She added four steals and three assists.

“Hailey had a great game offensively and defensively. Jordyn [Julmist] and Kaiya Robinson both played well. It was a good first game.”

The Rivals and Wolves traded buckets in the fourth

With Chartraw scoring seven in the quarter with another assist to Wagner.

But the Wolves never relented with head coach Joclin Julmist encouraging his players to push full court.

Sequim 58, East Jefferson 40

EJ 8 9 5 18 — 40

Seq. 17 8 19 14 — 58

Sequim (58) — Chartraw 31, Wagner 14, Julmist 9, Mixon 3, Robinson 2, Whitehead, Daniels, Owens.

Crescent 46, Cedar Park Christian 35

LYNNWOOD — The Loggers’ speed in transition provided an advantage against the Lions.

“They had some girls that were a lot taller than us, but our speed helped tremendously,” coach Brian Shimko said. “Girls were transitioning from offense to defense in the first half very quickly.

The Loggers battled on the boards as well.

Lexi Dunavant returned to the court after missing the 2024-25 season due to injury and had a big game, scoring 15 points with 11 rebounds and four steals.

With Cedar Park making inroads on Crescent’s 10-point halftime advantage trailing 35-33 in the fourth quarter, Dunavant gathered in a Naomii Sprague pass and drained one of her two 3-point baskets to stop the Lions late run.

“After having a season off to heal, it’s great to have her back on the team her senior year to match up with Naomii on the court,” Shimko said.

Sprague led the Loggers with 21 points, 12 steals, two assists and four rebounds.

Kali Hopper also was active for Crescent (2-0) with five points, eight steals and 10 rebounds.

The Loggers host Forks tonight at 6 p.m.

Cres. 10 9 13 14 — 40

CPC 3 6 16 10 — 58

Crescent (46) — Sprague 21, Dunavant 15, Hopper 5, Kneiss 4, Currie 1, Chester.

Boys Basketball

Fife 56, Port Angeles 52

FIFE — The Roughriders held a late lead in the fourth quarter and gave Fife of the South Puget Sound League all it could handle to the end before turnovers did in Port Angeles in a a 56-52 season-opening loss.

“Honestly, I was really surprised at how well we executed. We battled, ” said coach Kevin Ruble about his first game leading the Riders.

Ruble said Port Angeles absorbed some punches early as Fife made a number of 3-point shots right off the bat. The Riders fought back and were up by one with 1:30 left to play.

Port Angeles has only held eight full practices and hasn’t had a chance to practice its press much. He said the team might have been able to press more down the stretch with more practices.

The Riders were led by Brody Pierce with 17 and Hunter Flores with 14. Brock Hope scored eight points. Ruble said Ashton Gedelman, taking over the point guard position from Gus Halberg, who now plays for Peninsula College, had a good first game.

Port Angeles (0-1) opens Olympic League play Friday at North Mason (0-1), which lost 87-54 to North Thurston on Tuesday.

The Riders get their first home game next Tuesday against Bainbridge.

Cedar Park Christian 61, Crescent 53 OT

LYNNWOOD — Jax Sprague poured in 33 points and the Loggers played tough before fading in overtime against the Lions.

“The fourth quarter was really manic, both teams had big runs and we had our big run to get the game tied,” Crescent coach Chris Ferrier said.

The Loggers forced a tough shot in the final seconds.

“Kolton Mason got a huge rebound, and I let Jax go attack in transition instead of calling a time out,” Ferrier said. “Hindsight says I should have called a timeout and set a play, but in the moment I liked our chances with Jax in transition. He got an OK look at the buzzer but it wouldn’t fall, so we went to overtime. From there, we just ran out of gas, I believe, but these kids showed a tremendous amount of grit and toughtness.

“I love coaching this group of guys.”

Crescent (1-1) visits Crosspoint on Friday.

Cres. 13 6 16 15 3 — 53

CPC 8 15 14 12 11 — 61

Crescent (53) — Jax Sprague 33, Mason 0, Ellis 0, L. Sprague 15, Chartier 1, Holmes 2, L.Harris 2, M.Harris.