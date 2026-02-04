GIRLS BASKETBALL: Riders, Spartans seal league titles

BREMERTON — Back at full strength, Port Angeles put up strong first and third quarters to blow past Bremerton 67-24 and seal the Olympic League girls basketball league title on Tuesday night.

“We got out to a great start by shooting 77 percent from the field in the first quarter,” coach Michael Poindexter said. “Lindsay Smith and Teanna Clark both had eight points in the opening quarter.”

Smith led Port Angeles with 17 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Clark posted 10 points with seven steals and three assists. Morgan Politika finished with 16 points and had the hot hand after halftime.

“We hit five 3-point shots in the third quarter; Morgan Politika had three of those,” Poindexter said.

London Bourland posted a season-high eight points with five rebounds.

Port Angeles turned Bremerton over 35 times, while giving it back to the Knights just nine times.

That led to a 58-29 disparity in overall field goal attempts between the two teams.

“Our top five scorers were very efficient, shooting 55 percent from the field, the five of them combined,” Poindexter said.

Port Angeles (12-1, 14-6) hosts Kingston (6-7, 10-9) for senior night tonight. With a win, the Roughriders would lock up an Olympic League championship.

Forks 73, Chief Leschi 44

PUYALLUP — Bailey Johnson scored 16 of her game-high 31 points as the Spartans cruised past the Warriors on the road to wrap Pacific League play with a share of the league crown with Raymond-South Bend.

“We shared the league title which is four in a row for the girls,” Forks coach David Hurn said.

“Bailey started off hot, the whole team was playing well in transition and we were able to get up 10-0 without [starters] Fynley Peters and Chloe Gaydeski. I was proud of how we started off on the road in a tough place to play after a long bus ride.”

Freshman Kaitlyn Crowder added 15 points.

“Kaitlyn is a good ballplayer and she’s contributing and stepping up for us in her spot starts like this,” Hurn said. “Kaitlyn had a big second half offensively, she scored 13 of her 15 after halftime. We will need her down the stretch. We were able to get valuable minutes for her and our freshman Brooklyn Rondeau.

Forks (7-1, 11-8) hosts Neah Bay (16-2) for a nonleague contest tonight at 7 p.m.

Sequim 64, North Kitsap 34

POULSBO — The Wolves overcame a slow start, helped by 17 steals with Gracie Chartraw posting 10 steals to go along with 30 points in an Olympic League road win over the Vikings.

“Gracie was very effective on both sides of the court,she did a great job attacking the basket in the second half,” coach Joclin Julmist said. She also had five rebounds.

“Jordyn [Julmist] was perfect from the field, going 6-for-6 scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and five assists and a steal. She was great in the second half after a slow start,” Julmist said.

Kaiya Robinson added five points, four boards and three steals.

Sequim trailed 12-8 after the first quarter and was having some trouble in the second when reserve Charlie Nolan stepped up.

“Charlie came off the bench and gave us a spark in the second quarter scoring five points when we were struggling,” Julmist said. “Maddie Daniels did the same coming off the bench in the second quarter rebounding and playing defense. Hailey [Wagner] and Nevaeh [Owens] came alive in the second half, rebounding and playing better defense.”

Sequim (10-3, 11-5) hosts Bremerton (0-12, 1-15) tonight. The Wolves will either finish third or tied for second in the Olympic League.

In Tuesday’s other girl basketball scores, Klahowya beat East Jefferson 55-50.

Sequim 64, North Kitsap 34

Seq. 8 15 23 18 — 64

NK 12 7 2 13 — 34

Sequim (64) — Chartraw 30, Julmist 15, Barros 5, Robinson 5, Nolan 5, Wagner 2, Owens 2.