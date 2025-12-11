GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Forks wants to repeat as league champs, compete for state berth

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Forks’ Avery Dilley defends against Port Angeles’ Storey Schmidt during the team’s season opener last week.

FORKS — Forks returns its entire starting five from its district playoff run last season as the Spartans seek to repeat with their fourth straight Pacific League girls basketball title and compete for a Class 2B state tournament berth.

“Different spot this season. We didn’t graduate anybody last year, we did lose a couple of players, but we have some girls who have stepped and who we are confident in,” coach David Hurn said. “We have a good balance of youth and experience, but we are still a young team.”

Junior Bailey Johnson is the Spartans’ most dependable scoring option, and there’s a reason her shots go in — repetition.

“Bailey is the kid you have to kick out the gym,” Hurn said. “She’s probably the kid who has put in the most work outside of scheduled practices of anybody I’ve ever coached. She’s such a determined individual. We challenged the team to get 10,000 shots up per player in the offseason, and she went and put up 20,000.”

Johnson almost averaged a double-double in points and rebounds last season.

“She plays that way, relentless, and you appreciate that as a coach,” Hurn said.

“Bailey is the engine of our offense. She gets the ball moving downhill towards the rack.

“She’s capable of hitting the outside shot, she’s got her nose always near the basketball defensively. And she’s a great rebounder, almost averaged a double-double. Relentless effort.”

Senior Chloe Gaydeski is in her fifth varsity season and provides balance and strength.

“Chloe is our anchor,” Hurn said. “She’s been in the program for a long time. She’s dependable and a hard worker. She’s not going to score 20 a game, but she’ll play great defense, rebound; she will fill up the stat sheet. She and Bailey were first-team all-league, and they are our captains.”

Junior Avery Dilley is Forks’ lone 6-footer and continues to improve after first picking up the game as a freshman.

“Great height and so much potential,” Hurn said. She’s a super athletic post that plays great defense, rebounds. She has really picked it up since starting to play.”

Juniors Fynlie Peters and Karee Neal slot in at forward and guard.

“Fynlie and Karee are going to both offer outside shooting and drives,” Hurn said.

“Fynlie plays with more of a power game, and Karee is quick and super athletic.”

Freshman Brooklyn Rondeau saw plenty of court time as an eighth-grader and is Forks’ most important reserve.

“Brooklyn Rondeau is one of the hardest-working kids on the team,” Hurn said. “She puts a lot of time into the game of basketball outside of practices. She’s essentially our sixth starter. We don’t lose a step and sometimes get a bit better. It’s a luxury to have her come off the bench.”

Freshman forward Kailyn Crowder also has impressed in the early season.

“She came in due to foul trouble and injury and played the last three minutes of a big game for us,” Hurn said. “We are excited about her growth.

“She’s a forward. She has position flexibility, and is physical and aggressive. With a younger kid, sometimes they are hesitant, but she’s aggressive.”

Reserves Skye Hestand, Kendyl Woody, Cheyenne Fryberg and Leighton Foster also will contribute.

Forks has Onalaska, Toutle Lake, Montesano and Hoquiam remaining on its nonleague schedule to help the team prep for the league season.

“We expect every year to compete for the league title,” Hurn said. “Raymond tied us last year. They are a team full of seniors, so I expect Raymond and us will battle for it. And we have one of the toughest districts in the state, so we will have to win against some good teams [to make a state run].”

Forks Spartans

• Head coach: David Hurn.

• 2024-25 record: 7-1 in Pacific 2B League, 10-12 overall, lost at district tournament.

•­ Key returners: Bailey Johnson, (jr., G, 5-7); Chloe Gaydeski (sr., F, 5-9); Fynlie Peters (jr., F, 5-8); Avery Dilley (jr., P, 6-0); Karee Neal (jr., G, 5-7); Brooklyn Rondeau (Fr., G, 5-5); Skye Hestand, (sr., G, 5-2).

• Newcomers: Kailyn Crowder (Fr., F, 5-6); Kendyl Woody (So., F, 5-6); Cheyene Fryberg, (Fr., P, 5-7); Leighton Foster, (Fr., G, 5-3)

• Outlook: Spartans will seek their fourth straight Class 2B Pacific League title and third trip to the state tournament in four years and have a good chance at achieving both accomplishments thanks to an experienced roster, with a number of players with four and even five years of varsity experience.

