FLAG FOOTBALL: Sequim splits Olympic League title with Klahowya, open district play Friday night

Port Angeles’ Miriam Cobb runs with the football during the Roughriders’ 35-14 win over Bremerton on Wednesday night at Sequim High School.

SEQUIM — In the final tune up for tonight’s beginning of the West Central District No. 3 Class 1A/2A district tournament, Sequim’s Ruby Moxley-Horgan racked up a huge night offensively and defensively for the Olympic Leagu co-champion Wolves in a pair of contests Wednesday night.

Sequim clinched a share of the first-ever Olympic League flag football championship by blowing out Bremerton 42-11 on the strength of three Moxley-Horgan touchdowns — one on the ground and two through the air — plus an interception on the defensive side.

Kiley Winter added a pair of rushing touchdowns and caught two two-point conversions in the win for the Wolves.

Raimey Brewer and Lily Sparks also threw touchdown passes for Sequim.

Winter added a rushing and receiving touchdown and Brewer intercepted a Bainbridge pass and later scored a touchdown on a pass from Sydney Thomas-Harris in Sequim’s 28-21 loss to the Spartans.

Moxley-Horgan picked off her second pass of the night with the game tied 14-all.

Bainbridge went ahead with a TD in the final 2 minutes, while the Wolves drove near the Bainbridge goal line without success on the game’s final possession.

“We ran out of time during our last drive to tie the game up,” Wolves coach Kathleen Rose said. “We have some key players back going into districts and feel good about the team for this weekend.”

Sequim (12-2) tied with Klahowya (13-2) for the top spot in the Olympic League having split the pair of contests between the two teams earlier this season.

Riders sweep

Port Angeles (9-5) swept both of its contests Wednesday, edging Bainbridge 21-13 and beating Bremerton 35-14 to finish in third place in the Olympic League.

The top five Olympic League teams and the top three South Puget Sound League squads will be seeded into the single-elimination format district tournament, which will be held at Olympic High School tonight with four games beginning at 4:30 p.m.

“If we win [tonight], we play two games Saturday for placement into the first round of State,” Rose said.

“If we lose [tonight], the season is over.”

The same rules apply for Port Angeles’ state aspirations.

The top four teams in the eight-team district bracket will advance to the state tournament.

Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.

