COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirate men stay alive in playoff chase

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula Pirate men controlled their contest with the Shoreline Dolphins from the opening tip, running out to a 40-19 halftime lead and holding on to earn a season sweep of Shoreline with a 75-63 win at home on Wednesday.

Pirate sophomore Cinco McNeal led the Pirates with 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting with five rebounds and a pair of steals.

Parker Lambright totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Paxton Heitsch posted seven points with 12 rebounds.

Patrick O’Dingo added 12 points, six assists, five boards and a steal.

Peninsula (3-5, 4-19) remained in the hunt for the final NWAC North playoff berth.

Everett (4-4, 11-12) is fourth with Peninsula and Whatcom tied at 3-5.

Peninsula visits Whatcom on Saturday in a likely elimination game.

