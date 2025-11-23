COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men begin season with pair of losses

AUBURN — The Peninsula College men’s basketball team began its 2025-26 season with a pair of losses over the weekend at the Green River Tournament.

The Pirates lost 69-62 to Clark in a game that was close throughout and lost 99-74 to Centralia in a game that was close until the end of the first half.

The Pirates also played Green River late Sunday afternoon with the result after press deadline.

In Saturday’s game, the Pirates actually held a 33-32 lead with four minutes left in the first half. Centralia finished the half on a 12-0 run and the momentum continued into the second half with an 11-0 run early to open up a commanding 59-41 lead with 14:40 left in the game. Peninsula never got within single digits again of Centralia in that second half.

The Pirates were led by newcomers Sam Tekeste and Isaiah Beauchamp, each with 13 points. Patrick Odingo had nine points and Taylor Good eight. Port Angeles’ Gus Halberg had six points and four rebounds in just his second college game.

In the Clark game, the contest stayed within single digits almost the entire way. The Pirates led most of the first half and went into the break down just 30-27.

Clark went on a run early in the first half and was able to open up a lead of 52-39, but the Pirates responded with an 11-2 run to get within 54-50 with 6:53 left in the game. Clark was able to maintain a four- to nine-point lead, unable to shake the Pirates but holding on for the win.

The Pirates were hurt by their free-throw shooting, going just 14-for-25 from the charity stripe.

Beauchamp again led the Pirates with 14 points. Paxton Heitsch had three 3-pointers, 13 points and eight rebounds. Odingo had 11 points, Parker Lambert nine and Tekeste eight.

Centralia 99, Peninsula 74

PC 33 41 — 74

Centralia 44 55 — 99

Peninsula (74) — Beauchamp 13, Tekeste 13, Odingo 9, Good 8, Lambert 7, Halberg 6, Driver 6, Demmert 5, Davis 3, Melnick 2. McNeal 2.

Centralia (99) — Hollimon 20, Bee-Richards 15, Brown 14, Ibarra 11, Collins 10, Morgan 8, Robinson 6, Lowber 5, Coleman 4, Walls 4, Jenkins 2.

Clark 69, Peninsula 62

PC 30 39 — 69

Clark 27 35 — 62

Peninsula (62) — Beauchamp 14, Heitsch 13, Odingo 11, Lambert 9, Tekeste 8, McNeal 4, Driver 2, Davis 1.

Clark (69) — Pratt 22, Richardson 17, Tostovrsnik 13, Gentry 6, Milare 5, Bailey 2, Roberts 4.